Collor II Plan: STF sets thesis on monetary correction in FGTS

Is there an acquired right to the difference in monetary correction of the balances of accounts linked to the FGTS referring to Plano Collor II, of February 1991? According to the ministers of the STF, no. The decision was taken in a virtual plenary.

Federal Supreme Court facade.(Image: STF)

understand the case

The appeal was filed by a retiree against the decision of the appeal panel of the Special Federal Court of Paraná, which dismissed the request for condemnation of the CEF – Caixa Econômica Federal for the payment of differences in inflation purges of the Plano Collor II using as a parameter the IPC – Index of Consumer prices.

The appeal panel followed the understanding of the STJ in the sense of using the TR – Referential Rate in monetary correction, and not the IPC, also in accordance with a precedent established by the STF in RE 226.855.

According to the retiree, the application of the STJ thesis in relation to Plano Collor II would be in disagreement with the most recent position of the STF, set in RE 611.503 (theme 360 ​​of general repercussion), to maintain the Federal Court’s decision that determined the payment of the monetary correction on the balance of FGTS accounts due to inflationary losses that occurred during the term of the plan.

Rapporteur’s vote

The rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, voted to dismiss the extraordinary appeal, with the reaffirmation of the prevailing jurisprudence of the STF on the subject. Here is the fixed thesis:

“There is no vested right to the difference in monetary correction of the balances of accounts linked to the FGTS referring to Plano Collor II (February 1991), according to the understanding signed in RE 226.855, which was not surpassed by the judgment of RE 611.503 (Topic 360).”

The decision was unanimous.