Conductor Douglas says Grêmio can’t want to play nice in Serie B

Conductor Douglas participated in an interview with Duda Garbi’s channel, together with Edilson. Douglas projected how Grêmio will need to play to get back to Serie A in the first season. He believes that playing nice will not be viable in the access division.

“You have to know how to suffer. Knowing that guys will come giving their lives. It will be their chance playing against Grêmio. They want to show up. You can even thrash one game or another, but the guys will come to give their lives anyway. You can’t just want to dribble, play cute”said Douglas.

Due to the profile that Maestro Douglas has set for Grêmio to play, Vagner Mancini doesn’t have the idea of ​​an ideal game. To play this way, it would be better for the tricolor to hire Felipão or Mano Menezes, as they have greater knowledge about playing for a ball.

Vagner Mancini was hired to save Serie B Grêmio and make the team play good football. According to the description of Maestro Douglas, if the tricolor plays a good football, they will possibly have problems to move up in the division, because they will be beaten a lot.

In the second division, if an athlete holds the ball too long, he is likely to have some violent splits. Therefore, there is a need to play with some speed and when in doubt, cross in the area for a good center forward.

Maybe that’s why the tricolor is trying to renew with Diego Souza. Well, the Grêmio striker commands the big opponent’s area, so it would be a great option to compete in Serie B.

Finally, Grêmio will need to play fast and effective football against their opponents in Serie B. Something that perhaps Mancini cannot guide his team to do.

