Corinthians loses to Palmeiras in Fazendinha and comes out at a disadvantage in the final of the Paulista U-17

Corinthians hosted Palmeiras for the first game of the Paulista U-17 final this Thursday morning. At Fazendinha, Timão lost 3-1. The only Corinthians goal was scored by Felipe Augusto.

The first half of the match was under intense pressure from Palmeiras. With that, the rivals finished more and opened the scoring right in this stage. In the second half, Timãozinho had total domination, but still saw their rivals expand their advantage.

Write it down, Faithful! – The decisive Derby will take place next Monday, the 20th, at 7 pm, at the Allianz Parque. The Parque São Jorge club needs to score at least two goals difference to take the decision to penalties.

lineup

Midfielder Pedrinho was relisted after a shoulder dislocation. In addition, goalkeeper Kauê, who felt an indisposition and was left out of the semifinal draw against São Paulo, resumed the title.

Thus, coach Gustavo Almeida scaled: Kaue; Leo Mana, Renato, Cressi and Vitor Meer; Thomas Argentino, Breno Bidon, Biro and Pedrinho; Wesley and Felipe.

my helm

On the other side, coach Orlando Ribeiro sent Zé Henrique, Mina, Serafim, Gustavo Lopes, Gilberto, Gustavo Sciencia, Belluco, Endrick, Kauan Santos, Wendell and Daniel into the field.

The game

First time

The first moves of the match are of intensity in both teams. In Corinthians’s first move, Breno Bidon steals the ball and tries a throw for Wesley, which leads to a period of study by Timon in attack.

Afterwards, the home team started to value ball possession, trying to infiltrate the opponents. However, due to the strong marking, the visitors were the first to take danger. At eight minutes, Endrick was released, passed the defenders, took up and hit cross. To the Corinthians’ relief, the ball went straight to the end line.

At 21 minutes, the score was opened in a bizarre way. The bid started with Biro pressed on the side, who ended up giving up the charge to Palmeiras. Then the rival reciprocated by throwing the ball over the sidelines. Vitor Meer was the one who charged, and exchanged passes with Breno Bidon. Shirt 6 tried to reverse to Renato, but the ball came out short. On the trajectory, the round hit Serafim’s back, and Kauê was unable to avoid the goal, as he was caught on the counterfoot.

After the goal conceded, Timãozinho continued to be pressured by the opponents, who moved up the scoring line. At 36, Gustavo Almeida’s team almost equaled the counter. After Leo Mana’s wing kick, Breno Bidon cleared the ball and kicked low from outside the area. Attentive, goalkeeper Zé Henrique presented himself to the defense and placed it on the back line.

In order to make a better defense, Thomas retreated to form a line of three with defenders Cressi and Renato. In the attacking field, in the final minute of the first half, Vinicius tried a header for the tie, but the ball came out weak for a quiet defense by Zé Henrique. Thus, Palmeiras went to the second half with a partial score of 1-0.

Second time

The Parque São Jorge team started the final stage better. In the first minutes, Wesley arrived in the attack in the middle, when he was stopped by the captain from Palmeira, who took the first yellow card of the confrontation for the hard foul.

Derby’s first change came in the 13th minute, when Gustavo Almeida opted for Pedro to join Pedrinho. Soon after, Leo Mana and Biro tabled on the right side, and the ball fell back. Wesley couldn’t dominate it and Timãozinho lost a great opportunity to win the tie.

With the chance lost, Palmeiras did not forgive and extended their advantage. At 15, in a steal, Endrick sent a rocket from the defensive area. Kauê, early, failed to position himself in the alvinegra goal and was covered up.

The Corinthians reaction took place five minutes later. In midfield, Pedro recovered for the club alvinegro, and in the sequence, Biro and Leo Mana made the table. At shirt 10’s cross, the ball went straight through Thomas, but Felipe Augusto was right behind to send it to the back of the net and reduce the score.

At 26, Kayke, who replaced Wesley, had a clear chance to score for Corinthians. On the move, the Palmeiras defender slipped and the newcomer was left alone in the area. However, the kick of the Corinthians player hit the crossbar and Palmeiras had the leftovers. A short time later, Felipe Augusto sent a header very close to the right side of Zé Henrique.

In the final minutes, the weather heated up outside the field and players on the bench of both teams received a yellow card. Within the four lines, the home team followed with superiority, but conceded the third goal at the beginning of the additions.

Corinthians 1 x 3 Palmeiras datasheet

Competition: São Paulo Under-17 Championship

Place: Undefined, Undefined, SP

Date: December 16, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 10:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Marcio Mattos dos Santos

Assistants: Rafael Tadeu Alves de Souza and Claudio Rafael Ribeiro

Goals: Felipe Augusto (Corinthians); Daniel, Endrick and Allan (Palm trees)

Yellow cards: Wesley Gassova (Corinthians); Gilberto, Belluco and Gustavo Lopes (Palmeiras)

CORINTHIANS: Kau Vinicius; Lo Mana, Renato Santos, Vinicius Cressi and Thomas Argentino; Vitor Meer (Caipira), Pedrinho (Pedro), Breno Bidon and Felipe Augusto (Maiky); Guilherme Biro and Wesley Gassova (Kayke Ferrari).

Technician: Gustavo Almeida

PALM TREES: Z Henrique; Gilberto (Allan), Mina, Serafim and Belluco; Gustavo Lopes (Gabriel Vareta), Kauan Santos and Gustavo Sciencia; Daniel (Jota), Endrick and Wendell (Carlinhos).

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

