Corinthians renews female player trio contracts for 2022; new links are already at the IDB

Three athletes from the Corinthians women’s team had their contracts extended and updated in the CBF’s BID (Daily Newsletter). it is about the goalkeeper Paty, right-back Katiuscia and defender Gi Campiolo.

Corinthians is going through a phase of contract renewal or termination at the end of the year. This is because the bond of most athletes ends on December 31st and their permanence is still uncertain.

The trio now joins midfielder Grazi, who were the first to confirm their renewal for next season. The 40-year-old athlete stays until the end of the year and retires. Paty, Katiuscia and Gi Campiolo haven’t had their contracts updated in the FPF yet, but the tendency is for the three to last for another year.

Paty only played one game for Corinthians this season, but he is an important part of Artur Elias’ team behind the scenes. Katiuscia, in turn, is the team’s first-team player and has played in 41 games, having scored a goal. Gi Campiolo, finally, took the title with the season underway and quickly became one of the pillars of Corinthians’ defense. She has 32 games and three goals in the year.

The report of my helm contacted the staff, who informed that confirmations of renewals by the club should only start next week. It is also worth remembering that in addition to the four athletes, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane, Yasmim, Bianca Gomes, Miriã and Jheniffer already have a contract with Timão for the year 2022.

See more at: Corinthians Female, Paty, Giovanna Campiolo and Katiuscia.