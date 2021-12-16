Corinthians tries to keep starters for Libertadores for the first time in ten years; remember

Corinthians hopes to keep for 2022 the base that won fifth place in the Brazilian Championship this year and is trying to repeat something that has happened in only one opportunity in the last ten years: precisely when the team won its first Copa Libertadores da America title.

“If you are asking about any athlete from the Corinthians starting lineup, there is no proposal by anyone so far and our idea in this window now is not to take away any athlete, that we aim to fight for all the titles and for that we there has to be a strong team,” said football director Roberto de Andrade, on Tuesday.

Taking into account the team that played the most during the season and that was available when the team won a spot for the following year’s Libertadores, only in the transition of the Brazilian title from 2011 to the following year was there a continuation of all. the holders.

Key players in both achievements, defender Leandro Castán and midfielder Alex only left the team after winning the South American title, in July of the following year. As it was on this occasion that Timão secured a spot for the 2013 tournament, both are considered low for 2013.

Other years with sensible casualties were from 2019 to 2020, when the holders, however little celebrated Manoel and Júnior Urso left the group, and from 2014 to 2015, when only defender Anderson Martins left the club at the end of the season.

From 2015 to 2016 and from 2017 to 2018 there was a huge stampede of athletes, with Timão arriving at the tournament needing to find a team again while seeking to qualify for the next phases. In none of these other occasions Corinthians passed the round of 16.

Timeline at Libertadores*

2011 – William and Elias left the team after the 2011 Brazilian Nationals

2012 – the entire starting lineup was kept after the Brazilian title

2013 – Leandro Castán and Alex left the team after the Libertadores title

2015 – Anderson Martins left the team after winning his place at the 2014 Brazilian Nationals

2016 – Gil, Ralf, Jadson, Renato Augusto, Malcom and Vagner Love left the team after winning the Brazilian title last year

2018 – Pablo, Arana and Jô left the team after winning the Brazilian title last year

2020 – Manoel and Júnior Urso left the team after winning their place at the 2019 Brazilian Nationals

*the team that qualified for the Libertadores is taken into account, not necessarily the one that ended the year

See more at: Corinthians squad and Campeonato Brasileiro.