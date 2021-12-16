Country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, is hospitalized in serious condition in Goiânia – Celebrities

Country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, is hospitalized in serious condition at the Jardim América hospital, in Goiânia. The artist’s press office did not disclose the cause of the hospitalization.

The medical bulletin, released this Wednesday (15) by the health unit, states that the singer breathes with the help of devices.

“The patient in the ICU bed of this unit (is) presenting a serious condition, on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support, with no expected hospital discharge”, says the text.

Luiza, the artist’s partner, asked for prayers on social media and announced the cancellation of the duo’s upcoming performances. “Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 minutes, please devote a prayer to Maurilio,” he wrote in a publication.

Before being admitted to the hospital, he participated in a recording of a DVD by the country duo Zé Felipe and Miguel last Tuesday (14), which bears the title “It’s not the end of the world”.

prayer chain

On Twitter, famous people asked for prayer for the artist. Check out some publications:

Force Maurilius! We’re rooting for you to recover as soon as possible and get back on stage @luizaemurilio — Matheus & Kauan (@matheusekauan) December 15, 2021

Class, I come here to ask your prayers for Maurilio… send positive energy 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) December 15, 2021

Good morning guys ! I came to ask your prayers for Maurilio… too good kid, praying here for everything to be alright! — Gustavo Mioto (@GustavoPMioto) December 15, 2021

Pair

Luiza and Maurílio are known for songs like “S de Saudade”, released in 2019, “Pode Sumir” and “Modo Avião”. The duo has already recorded alongside Alcione and Marília Mendonça.

Read more:

’13th salary is fully in the account’, celebrates Zema on social media

​PT founder, Sandra Starling dies at 77 years old in Belo Horizonte