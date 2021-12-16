Coutinho: Keno participated in one third of Galo’s goals in the final stretch of the year – 12/16/2021

The year 2021 had been a dull year for Keno until early October. Free from the difficulty of initial tactical adaptation and the injury that had plagued him over the previous eight months, the No. 11 shirt for Galo recovered and showed a lot of decision-making power. He won the starting line-up at a critical moment, scored goals and provided important assists, and secured his place among the protagonists in this historic Atlético team.

Keno had already been one of the team’s main players in the 2020 season. The disappointment in the previous Brazilian Championship did not affect the crowd’s confidence in the forward’s football, and Cuca’s arrival seemed to converge positively. After all, the athlete has many characteristics that fit what the coach sees for an attacker. Speed, aggressiveness, mobility, defensive assistance, intensity in actions and good definitions of the moves.

But this ”league” didn’t catch on right away. Cuca always kept him as a starter. Even oscillating a lot in the Mineiro Championship, in the Libertadores group stage, and in the beginning of the Brasileirão, Keno did not lose his position in the team. This would only happen on June 27, against Santos, when he was injured in the 9th round of the Brasileirão. He would only return a month and a half later, but already in reserve status.

Keno’s influence on the Rooster titles was immense in this final stretch of the season Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

To get an idea of ​​the difference between pre and post-injury Keno, the striker had only scored two goals and given an assist in 18 matches until the game against Santos. After the return, starting on August 14, he scored seven times and gave six assists in 26 matches. Every two games, he directly contributed a goal in a match.

If we take as a cutout only the period in which he regained his starting position, from October 2nd, when he left the bench and scored the winning goal against Inter for the Brasileirão, after being eliminated in the Libertadores the previous Tuesday, Keno had direct participation in one of every three goals scored by Galo. Something that only the Hulk achieved at times

With Cuca, Keno started to play with more freedom to float from the tip to the middle. Approaching the Hulk, entering the area, and being part of the group of players responsible for generating so many passing options in the center of the field, at the entrance to the rival area, something that Atlético started to do well from the second half of the year.

While this role was not exactly new to Keno, he lived his best career moments stuck on the left flank. Getting the ball wide open and trying the individual play at speed, heading for the penalty area or the back of the field. In Sampaoli’s positional attack it was like that. With Felipão, in Palmeiras, he was much more open than he walked inside. He had natural difficulties in the first months with Cuca.

This was the region of the countryside most inhabited by Keno with Cuca. Floating with or without the ball inside, opening the corridor for Arana to support. It took time to adapt to this function. Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

Keno is just one of the many quality tests of Atlético Mineiro’s squad. A player with very little shine in the first half of the season ends up as one of the protagonists. Today, he is the absolute titleholder and the year 2022 has an even fiercer fight for positions with the physical recoveries of Nacho Fernandez, Diego Costa and Savarino, in addition to the arrival of Ademir. High level!