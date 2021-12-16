Covid-19 outbreak forces Premier League to postpone third game a week | english football

The match between Burnley and Watford, which was scheduled for this Wednesday at the Turf Moor stadium, was canceled by the Premier League. The match valid for the 17th round of the Premier League was postponed because of an outbreak of Covid-19 within Watford’s squad.

— The decision was made taking into account the advice of the medical boards and an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the Watford cast. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first-team players available — reported the Premier League.

Burnley are 18th on the Premier League leaderboard, with just 11 points from 15 games. Watford comes just above, with 13 points and one game more.

1 of 1 Burnley v Watford delayed because of coronavirus pandemic — Photo: Getty Images Burnley v Watford delayed because of coronavirus pandemic — Photo: Getty Images

Given the new increase in Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Premier League reintroduced on Wednesday the so-called “emergency measures”. These include frequent testing, the use of masks indoors and social distancing.

Also new is the requirement for self-declaration on Covid-19 by fans over 18 who want to attend stadiums at Premier League games. It is necessary to present a negative test or vaccination passport.