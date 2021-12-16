Covid-19: Study lists the 15 most influential Brazilian Twitter profiles in 2021 | Coronavirus

A study by Science Pulse, in partnership with the Brazilian Institute for Research and Data Analysis (IBPAD), identified the most influential profiles of the scientific community in the last year and how this communication developed on Twitter.

The report was released this Thursday (16) and has support from Instituto Serrapilheira and support from the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ).

According to the document, 97% of Brazilian science influencers on Twitter talked about vaccination, helping to publicize the importance of immunization agents.

See the list of the 15 most influential Brazilian profiles (in alphabetical order):

Fiocruz Agency – News Agency

Atila Iamarino – Scientific Disseminator

Daniel A. Dourado – Physician / Health Lawyer

Denise Garrett – Physician / Epidemiologist

Fiocruz – Research Institute

Butantan Institute – Research Institute

Isaac Schrarstzhaupt – Data Analyst

Luiza Caires – Journalist / Scientific Disseminator

Mellanie Fontes-Dutra – Neuroscientist / Scientific Disseminator

Natalia Pasternak – Microbiologist

COVID 19 BR Observatory – Collaborative project

Otavio Ranzani – Epidemiologist / Physician

Pedro Curi Hallal – Epidemiologist / Scientific Editor / Professor

USP – University

Vitor Mori – Physicist / Researcher

The researchers analyzed 450,906 publications about Covid-19 made on the social network by 1,088 scientists, experts and scientific organizations from Brazil and around the world between November 2020 and November 2021.

Vaccination was the topic most discussed by the profiles. Among the main issues related to immunization are: research and development; campaigns; and hope for the future.

“At this time of health and information crisis, scientists and communicators played a fundamental role: they helped to guide and raise the quality of the debate by producing scientifically grounded content,” said Natasha Felizi, director of Scientific Dissemination at Instituto Serrapilheira.

The report also released the most influential international profiles:

Ashish K. Jha – Physician / Researcher / Lawyer

Carl T. Bergstrom – Biologist / Teacher

Dr. Angela Rasmussen – Virologist

Dr. Tom Frieden – Physician

Eric Topol – Medical / Innovation

John Burn-Murdoch – Statistician

Michael Mina – Epidemiologist / Immunologist / Physician

Nature – Scientific Journal

NIH – Government Institute

Prof. Akiko Iwasaki – Professor/Researcher

Science Magazine – Science Magazine

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

The Lancet – Scientific Magazine

Trevor Bedford – Scientist

World Health Organization (WHO) – Government Association