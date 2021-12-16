Covid vaccination: 66% of the population is fully immunized; are over 140.7 million people | Vaccines

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Wednesday (15) show that 140,781,302 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 66% of the population. 14 states did not release vaccination data six days after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.

The booster dose was applied to 21,694,778 people, representing 10.17% of the population.

160,374,514 people, representing 75.18% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, there are 322,850,594 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 169,678 people, the second to 790,483 the single dose to 1,010, and the booster dose to 393,182, a total of 1,354,353 applied doses.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (77.55%), Mato Grosso do Sul (71.38%), Minas Gerais (69.78%), Rio Grande do South (69.74%) and Santa Catarina (69.42%).

Among those who most have their population partially immunized are São Paulo (81.87%), Santa Catarina (78.72%), Paraná (77.85%), Piauí (77.72%) and Rio Grande do Sul ( 77.66%) .

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.

Total number of people who received at least one of the necessary doses: 160,374,514 (75.18% of the population)

160,374,514 (75.18% of the population) Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 140,781,302 (66% of the population)

140,781,302 (66% of the population) Total doses applied: 322,850,594 (82.26% of the doses distributed to the states)

322,850,594 (82.26% of the doses distributed to the states) 12 states and the DF released new data: BA, PI, PA, MA, SE, ES, CE, SP, MG, AM, DF, MS, RN

BA, PI, PA, MA, SE, ES, CE, SP, MG, AM, DF, MS, RN 14 states have not released new data: AC, AL, AP, GO, MT, PB, PE, PR, RJ, RN, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

1 of 1 Vaccination this Wednesday — Photo: Art g1 Vaccination this Wednesday — Photo: Art g1

AC – 1st dose: 566,240 (62.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 432,866 (47.73%); booster dose: 18411

AL – 1st dose: 2,345,592 (69.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,818,964 (54.05%); booster dose: 181631

AM – 1st dose: 2,726,124 (63.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,195,585 (51.42%); booster dose: 310398

AP – 1st dose: 507,972 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 343,535 (39.14%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,692,831 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,785,482 (58.63%); booster dose: 1031950

EC – 1st dose: 6,889,858 (74.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,193,328 (67.02%); booster dose: 795962

DF – 1st dose: 2,297,497 (74.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,072,476 (66.98%); booster dose: 264148

ES – 1st dose: 3,096,050 (75.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,728,161 (66.4%); booster dose: 571847

GO – 1st dose: 5,235,405 (72.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,215,698 (58.5%); booster dose: 481554

MA – 1st dose: 4,521,360 (63.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,528,942 (49.33%); booster dose: 326601

MG – 1st dose: 16,554,587 (77.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 14,940,214 (69.78%); booster dose: 2185558

MS – 1st dose: 2,035,753 (71.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,026,528 (71.38%); booster dose: 538036

MT – 1st dose: 2,541,765 (71.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,062,206 (57.81%); booster dose: 176421

PA – 1st dose: 5,602,664 (63.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,810,486 (54.81%); booster dose: 369476

PB – 1st dose: 3,092,431 (76.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,490,146 (61.34%); booster dose: 342135

PE – 1st dose: 7,219,914 (74.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,056,914 (62.61%); booster dose: 917155

PI – 1st dose: 2,556,540 (77.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,177,556 (66.2%); booster dose: 238320

PR – 1st dose: 9,029,039 (77.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,884,753 (67.99%); booster dose: 943969

RJ – 1st dose: 13,001,532 (74.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,814,400 (61.93%); booster dose: 1788139

NB – 1st dose: 2,606,772 (73.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,283,277 (64.12%); booster dose: 378390

RO – 1st dose: 1,228,913 (67.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,034,851 (57.01%); booster dose: 104654

RR – 1st dose: 360,832 (55.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 258,991 (39.68%); booster dose: 19623

RS – 1st dose: 8,904,911 (77.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,997,283 (69.74%); booster dose: 1370365

SC – 1st dose: 5,776,792 (78.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,094,416 (69.42%); booster dose: 577890

SE – 1st dose: 1,733,125 (74.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,513,970 (64.74%); booster dose: 191422

SP – 1st dose: 38,193,306 (81.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 36,177,727 (77.55%); booster dose: 7462660

TO – 1st dose: 1,054,924 (65.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 833,488 (51.85%); booster dose: 81992

How many doses each state received by December 15

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 5,352,935

AM: 6,704,040

AP: 1,278,730

BA: 25,678,337

EC: 17,066,254

DF: 6,288,117

ES: 7,876,120

GO: 12,253,690

MA: 9,246,191

MG: 39,720,009

MS: 4,802,490

MT: 6,463,887

PA: 13,391,235

PB: 6,720,103

PE: 16,613,233

PI: 5,590,945

PR: 20,905,412

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 6,598,310

RO: 2,817,558

RR: 1,212,538

RS: 21,604,416

SC: 13,328,618

SE: 3,940,515

SP: 80,963,348

TO: 2,641,295