Covid vaccination: 66% of the population is fully immunized; are over 140.7 million people | Vaccines

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Wednesday (15) show that 140,781,302 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 66% of the population. 14 states did not release vaccination data six days after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.
The booster dose was applied to 21,694,778 people, representing 10.17% of the population.
160,374,514 people, representing 75.18% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.
Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, there are 322,850,594 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 169,678 people, the second to 790,483 the single dose to 1,010, and the booster dose to 393,182, a total of 1,354,353 applied doses.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (77.55%), Mato Grosso do Sul (71.38%), Minas Gerais (69.78%), Rio Grande do South (69.74%) and Santa Catarina (69.42%).
Among those who most have their population partially immunized are São Paulo (81.87%), Santa Catarina (78.72%), Paraná (77.85%), Piauí (77.72%) and Rio Grande do Sul ( 77.66%) .
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.
- Total number of people who received at least one of the necessary doses: 160,374,514 (75.18% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 140,781,302 (66% of the population)
- Total doses applied: 322,850,594 (82.26% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 12 states and the DF released new data: BA, PI, PA, MA, SE, ES, CE, SP, MG, AM, DF, MS, RN
- 14 states have not released new data: AC, AL, AP, GO, MT, PB, PE, PR, RJ, RN, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 566,240 (62.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 432,866 (47.73%); booster dose: 18411
- AL – 1st dose: 2,345,592 (69.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,818,964 (54.05%); booster dose: 181631
- AM – 1st dose: 2,726,124 (63.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,195,585 (51.42%); booster dose: 310398
- AP – 1st dose: 507,972 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 343,535 (39.14%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,692,831 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,785,482 (58.63%); booster dose: 1031950
- EC – 1st dose: 6,889,858 (74.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,193,328 (67.02%); booster dose: 795962
- DF – 1st dose: 2,297,497 (74.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,072,476 (66.98%); booster dose: 264148
- ES – 1st dose: 3,096,050 (75.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,728,161 (66.4%); booster dose: 571847
- GO – 1st dose: 5,235,405 (72.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,215,698 (58.5%); booster dose: 481554
- MA – 1st dose: 4,521,360 (63.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,528,942 (49.33%); booster dose: 326601
- MG – 1st dose: 16,554,587 (77.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 14,940,214 (69.78%); booster dose: 2185558
- MS – 1st dose: 2,035,753 (71.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,026,528 (71.38%); booster dose: 538036
- MT – 1st dose: 2,541,765 (71.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,062,206 (57.81%); booster dose: 176421
- PA – 1st dose: 5,602,664 (63.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,810,486 (54.81%); booster dose: 369476
- PB – 1st dose: 3,092,431 (76.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,490,146 (61.34%); booster dose: 342135
- PE – 1st dose: 7,219,914 (74.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,056,914 (62.61%); booster dose: 917155
- PI – 1st dose: 2,556,540 (77.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,177,556 (66.2%); booster dose: 238320
- PR – 1st dose: 9,029,039 (77.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,884,753 (67.99%); booster dose: 943969
- RJ – 1st dose: 13,001,532 (74.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,814,400 (61.93%); booster dose: 1788139
- NB – 1st dose: 2,606,772 (73.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,283,277 (64.12%); booster dose: 378390
- RO – 1st dose: 1,228,913 (67.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,034,851 (57.01%); booster dose: 104654
- RR – 1st dose: 360,832 (55.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 258,991 (39.68%); booster dose: 19623
- RS – 1st dose: 8,904,911 (77.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,997,283 (69.74%); booster dose: 1370365
- SC – 1st dose: 5,776,792 (78.72%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,094,416 (69.42%); booster dose: 577890
- SE – 1st dose: 1,733,125 (74.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,513,970 (64.74%); booster dose: 191422
- SP – 1st dose: 38,193,306 (81.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 36,177,727 (77.55%); booster dose: 7462660
- TO – 1st dose: 1,054,924 (65.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 833,488 (51.85%); booster dose: 81992
How many doses each state received by December 15
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 5,352,935
- AM: 6,704,040
- AP: 1,278,730
- BA: 25,678,337
- EC: 17,066,254
- DF: 6,288,117
- ES: 7,876,120
- GO: 12,253,690
- MA: 9,246,191
- MG: 39,720,009
- MS: 4,802,490
- MT: 6,463,887
- PA: 13,391,235
- PB: 6,720,103
- PE: 16,613,233
- PI: 5,590,945
- PR: 20,905,412
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 6,598,310
- RO: 2,817,558
- RR: 1,212,538
- RS: 21,604,416
- SC: 13,328,618
- SE: 3,940,515
- SP: 80,963,348
- TO: 2,641,295
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of contaminated ones and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.