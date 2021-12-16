Criciúma Health Department carries out joint effort for IUD placement and prepares more actions for next year

Women waiting in line, in Criciuma, for placement of IUD received good news this end of year. The Municipal Health Department, through the Conductor Group of Rede Cegonha, held last Tuesday (14), at the Women’s Health Center, in Santo Antônio, a joint effort to place the device.

“At this first moment, only 30 places were scheduled, but other actions like this are planned for next year”, highlighted the nurse and coordinator of the Women’s Health Center, Lucimara Ferreira Nunes.

According to her, who is also the coordinator of the Conductor Group of Rede Cegonha in the city, the action aims to reduce the waiting list at UBSs. “The task force is still a work of Family Planning, which is a set of actions that regulate fertility. The Intra Uterine Device, the IUD, is a safe and effective method, offered by the SUS, and carried out in Women’s Health, being, therefore, a way to help families assisted in the city”, he concluded.

A team of two nurses and four doctors participated in the task force, including a gynecologist, in addition to two nursing technicians, a receptionist and a sanitizer.

