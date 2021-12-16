Cruzeiro advances in negotiation and gets closer to a deal with Danilo Avelar | cruise

Cruzeiro came closer to finalizing the deal with left-back and defender Danilo Avelar. The parties advanced in negotiations in the last hours. There is an attempt at definitive agreement between the Fox and the player. For this, it is necessary to terminate with Corinthians.

Danilo Avelar has a contract with Corinthians until December 2022, but is out of the São Paulo club’s plans. Without acting for over a year after an injury and an episode of racial injury, the player is seen as a good option for Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The athlete’s staff confirmed the next hit.

On Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s technical committee, Avelar is seen as a good alternative for the left flank, his original position, but also for the defense, a sector that Cruzeiro has already signed three times. The player’s football experience is also taken into account.

The Minas Gerais club saw the player situation as a market opportunity, as it had been working with the possibility of starting the year with young Matheus Pereira and Rafael Santos for the position.

Avelar only trained at Corinthians, after the act of racism committed in the middle of 2021, and has not played an official soccer game for over a year, as he had been recovering from the torn cruciate ligament in his right knee, which he suffered in October 2020. However, it was no longer used after the episode of the racist act that he admitted to having committed.

Still in the administration of Wagner Pires de Sá, in 2018, the player’s name was even put on the table as a hiring option..

Avelar is 32 years old. Before playing for Corinthians, he played for Amiens (France), Torino and Cagliari (both from Italy), Karpaty (Ukraine), Schalke 04 (Germany) and Rio Claro-SP.