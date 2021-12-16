Cruzeiro confirms that Vitor Leque will perform in January for the 2022 season | cruise

Cruzeiro guaranteed that forward Vitor Leque will remain at the club in 2022. In publicity, this Thursday morning, the Minas Gerais club said that the 20-year-old player will perform along with his other teammates on January 4th.

– The Heavenly Nation has asked too much in the last few days. So… Vitor Leque is a Cruzeiro player and re-presents himself with the other Professional athletes at the beginning of January – Cruzeiro announced.

The Minas Gerais club has not yet officially released more details on the athlete’s situation, but in recent days, Cruzeiro has kept in touch with the player and his staff and received confirmation that he will perform with the squad in early January.

Cruzeiro ended up being involved in an imbroglio with Atlético-GO. The loan agreement, which runs until May 2022, provided for a purchase option on the part of Cruzeiro.

According to the celestial club, the notification to Atlético-GO about the intention to carry out the acquisition was made last Friday, December 10th, date on which part of the amount agreed upon was paid, according to the statement.

According to the ge, the payment foreseen in case of installment payment was about R$ 350 thousand, corresponding to half of the total value for the player’s acquisition.

Also according to Cruzeiro, the notification of Atlético-GO to have Vitor Leque returned only occurred after notification and payment of the initial installment. The club understands that it is safe due to the measures taken, as it is complying with the agreement with the club from Goiás.

Vitor Leque arrived at Cruzeiro for the sub-20, at the beginning of this year, with the possibility of being used in the professional. What happened with the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. He played in 10 games for the first team, with two goals scored.