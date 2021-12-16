Cruzeiro is close to hiring Danilo Avelar from Corinthians, says website

Dismissed since June due to racism and without playing since October 2020, left-back is out of Timão’s plans for 2022 and should arrive at Raposa in negotiations free of charge

Away from the cast of Corinthians since June, Danilo Avelar should reinforce the cruise to the Serie B of Brazilian championship. According to the Wool, the negotiation between the clubs is underway.

The left-back will be hired on loan with Timão, where he worked for more than 100 games between 2018 and 2020. The player has been out of the team since June due to a case of racism and it’s not part of the club’s plans for next season.

Even before the leave, Avelar had not played since October 2020. The defender, who also acts as a defender, tore the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and has been recovering from the injury ever since.

Danilo Avelar during Corinthians training at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Avelar should arrive at Cruzeiro under negotiation at no cost, as with other reinforcements for 2022. jailson goalkeeper, ex-palm trees, it’s the side para, ex-saints, arrived in Fox at the end of their contract.

Relegated in 2019, Cruzeiro will compete in Serie B in 2022 again after finishing the 2021 edition in 14th place with 48 points, 5 more than Remo, 17th place and first relegated to Serie C.