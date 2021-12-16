Cryptos today: Bitcoin stops before US$ 50,000, Ethereum recovers US$ 4,000 and Avalanche soars 35%

Bitcoin (BTC) printed strong gains yesterday afternoon after the Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce the volume of purchases by US$30 billion monthly as part of the economic stimulus policy, reinforcing the thesis that the measure was already priced by the market before of the announcement on Wednesday (15).

From just over US$47,000, the main cryptocurrency in the world quickly advanced to US$49,257 with the confirmation of acceleration in the withdrawal of stimuli and the prospect of an increase in interest rates in the United States. About an hour later, the price hit $49,400 but fell again. At 7:09 am today, the BTC is trading at $48,925.06.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The move shows that there is still strong resistance (high number of buy orders) near the level of US$ 50,000. Additionally, analysts point out that large buy orders for $53,000 were withdrawn, suggesting that yesterday’s rally may have been momentary.

The reduction of US central bank stimulus is seen as negative for Bitcoin as it holds the pace of entry of new money into the financial market and cryptocurrencies, and may slow down the issuance of dollars, consequently helping to curb US currency inflation – one of the theses of investing in BTC is precisely the protection against inflation.

However, everything indicates that the market was already projecting this scenario and anticipated the news taking profits throughout December. In the first two weeks of the month, cryptocurrencies lost more than $500 billion in market value.

The Fed’s announcement then eliminated uncertainties, such as a possible more severe monetary tightening, and gave rise to yesterday’s rally, in which altcoins, as they are called cryptos in addition to BTC, registered a stronger increase than Bitcoin.

The Ethereum (ETH), for example, recovered the level of US$ 4 thousand and registered an increase of 4.2% this morning. But it was their rivals who took the most advantage of the widespread rise in digital assets. Solana (SOL), which had been down for more than a week, jumped almost 16% since the Fed’s announcement.

Already the Avalanche (AVAX) was even better and reached a high of 23%, also boosted by a Bank of America report that endorses the blockchain as a viable alternative to Ethereum. In two days, the token of this platform has already increased by around 35%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:09 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 48,925.06 +0.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,047.74 +4.2% Binance Coin (BNB) $537.12 +1.1% Solana (SOL) $182.11 +8.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.31 +4.0%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours XDC Network (XDC) US$ 0.092766 +20.6% Stacks (STX) $2.33 +17.6% Arweave (AR) $43.69 +16.5% Kadena (KDA) $12.23 +14.3% Elrond (EGLD) $318.01 +12.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentralized Social (DESO) US$ 123.79 -18.4% Near (NEAR) $9.72 -6.6% EOS (EOS) $3.36 -2.9% Gala (GALA) $0.50 -0.7% PancakeSwap (CAKE) $12.84 -0.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 54.30 +4.46% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 67.00 +2.29% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 69.25 +3.2% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.96 +4.29% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.90 +6.89%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (16):

Bank of America Defends Avalanche as an Alternative to Ethereum

A Bank of America report pointed out that the Avalanche smart contracts platform has an ability to scale with security and decentralization that makes it a viable alternative to Ethereum for NFT, gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, among others.

For the US bank, a historical critic of Bitcoin but advocate of institutional adoption of blockchain technology, Avalanche’s subnetting functionality favors its increased adoption.

“Subnets allow for faster time to completion (settlement) and lower costs than alternative blockchains,” analysts wrote in the paper.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Proof of Avalanche’s adherence would be the amount deposited by users in the more than 380 projects built on the platform, which grew 6.255% since August.

The AVAX token price positively reflected the release of the report with a better performance than its rivals in yesterday’s rally, when it rose 16%. The appreciation in two days, however, reaches 35% – before, crypto had already appreciated after starting to support stablecoin USD Coin (USDC).

Stablecoin USDT issuer is subject to new lawsuit in USA

Tether’s (USDT) broadcaster, the world’s largest stablecoin with US$ 77.7 billion of market value, became the target of yet another lawsuit in the United States. Two New York investors who filed the suit claim that their tokens are not backed in US dollars at a one-to-one ratio.

In the petition, they call Tether’s practices “immoral, unethical, oppressive and unscrupulous.” The company has already said that the allegations are absurd, that they are just shameless theft of money,” and that it will seek compensation for its efforts in defense.

This is not the first time Tether has faced a lawsuit this year. Also in New York, the company was accused by the Department of Justice of not complying with regulatory standards and ordered the termination of its operations in the region. Later, the parties reached an agreement, and the company that issues the USDT had to pay a fine of $18.5 million.

Polygon launches cryptocurrency conversion function in wallet

Polygon (MATIC) announced yesterday the launch of a new cryptocurrency conversion service directly into the wallet.

The feature allows the user to convert between USDT and ETH, for example, without having to manually search for a decentralized exchange (DEX) to carry out the operation.

According to Polygon, the conversion tool searches for the best rates at the time of the transaction, making a query to a native aggregator of decentralized brokers.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The novelty allows, in this way, to obtain the best conversion rates, while avoiding the risk of falling into traps in fraudulent DEXs.

Polygon is considered to be one of the most promising projects to help expand Ethereum’s transaction processing capability. Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, said recently that one of the technologies that will be embedded in the blockchain, called “zero-knowledge cryptography”, represents the future of the platform.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related