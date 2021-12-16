CSN Mineração (CMIN3) and Positivo (POSI3) join the Ibovespa stock group in the 2nd preview; 2 roles are excluded

(shutterstock)

B3 released this Thursday (16) the second preview of the new theoretical portfolio of the Ibovespa, which will go into effect from January 3rd until April 29th.

Regarding the first preview, released on December 1st, the entry of Positive Technology (POSI3) and the output of Getnet (GETT11).

There were, however, some changes: CSN Mining (CMIN3) entered the group of index papers, but safe harbor (PSSA3), which had appeared in the first preview, is not included in this second version.

In addition, the preferential role of Inter (BIDI4), which is currently part of the Ibovespa.

With the change, the Ibovespa will have 92 assets. One more preview will be released in December.

Methodology

Every four months, in January, May and September of each year, B3 carries out a reassessment of the shares that make up the Ibovespa portfolio to verify that the assets meet its criteria.

Among the requirements are: being assets traded regularly and having relevant financial volume (participation of at least 0.1% of the volume traded during the effective period of the three previous portfolios).

In addition, shares cannot be “penny stocks”, which are those traded at values ​​lower than R$1.00.

Monitoring which companies should leave or enter the index can be important, given that shares included in the Ibovespa in the past had appreciated, on average, 10.4% a month before the rebalancing, highlighted XP, in a report.

This is because shares start to gain the attention of investment funds (active and passive management, such as ETFs – index funds), in addition to the fact that inclusion in the index increases the interest of investors in general.

