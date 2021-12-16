Cuca does not guarantee that he will remain at Atlético-MG after the Copa do Brasil title: “I want to relax”

Credit: Disclosure/Official Website of Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG ended a historic season with the title of the Copa do Brasil. After a 2-1 victory against Athletico-PR this Wednesday (15), Cuca left the future open and did not guarantee that he will remain in the rooster in 2022.

“I gave up everything. I gave up my daughters, my wife. I lived at Atlético 30 hours a day. I gave everything I had. Now what I want is to relax”, said the coach, who has a history of leaving teams after achievements or good seasons. At Palmeiras in 2016, after beating the Brasileirão, and at Santos, vice champion of the Copa Libertadores da América, he chose to leave.

Cuca praised the team’s season, which won the Campeonato Mineiro, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil: “The story gets bigger later. Today, we have no idea what we are doing. But this is great. Beautiful thing.”

In addition to the achievements of 2021, the coach has the Libertadores in 2013 on his resume with Atlético-MG. Therefore, he is responsible for some of the main titles in the club’s history. Cuca has a contract until December 2022.

“Today was a decision that lasted 20, 25 minutes. If that time goes by and the game is tied, it’s natural for the opponent to lower the momentum. Then you have the game in hand. We wait, we know more about the opponent and the field. At the first opportunity, we scored the goal. From then on, the game opened up, we managed and scored the second goal”, he said.

