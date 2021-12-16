Cuiabá announces it will not renew contract with coach Jorginho | cuiabá

Jorginho will not coach Cuiabá in 2022. The club has announced that it will not renew the contract with the coach, who led the team in 31 games at Brasileirão and achieved the goal of keeping the team in the elite of Brasileirão. Board of Directors of Dourado and Jorginho did not comment on the reason for the non-renewal.

Cuiabá was succinct in its farewell note and only informed that the contract, which expires at the end of December, will not be renewed.

– Cuiabá EC informs that it will not renew coach Jorginho’s contract for the 2022 season. Cuiabá is grateful for Jorginho’s services in the Brazilian Championship this year and wishes him success throughout his career – the note says.

Jorginho took over from Cuiabá in July, in the 10th round of the Brasileirão. In his career at Dourado, he has accumulated 31 games, with 10 wins, 13 draws and eight defeats. A performance just over 46% of the disputed points.

Jorginho thanked everyone at the club and the fans, and recalled the achievements in Brasileirão and says he has a feeling of accomplishment.

See the full technician note:

I would like to thank Cuiabá for the entire period of work. I thank the management, the employees, the press, the fans for all the reception and for the wonderful day at work, for sure it was one of the best environments I’ve been through.

To the athletes, my most sincere thanks, without a doubt, will be forever imprinted in Cuiabá’s history and in my memories for everything we lived together, for their commitment and dedication.

We arrived at the club with the mission of guaranteeing the permanence in Serie A and we achieved a classification of South American – I leave with a feeling of accomplishment and with the certainty that everyone has delivered what is best for the benefit of this club.