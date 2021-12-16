Curitiba startup is the newest Brazilian unicorn. It’s worth over $1 billion!

After Ebanx and Wood Wood, the startup olist it is the newest unicorn from Curitiba, the name given to technology companies valued at at least US$ 1 billion. The announcement was made this Wednesday (15), right after Olist confirmed that it had received an investment of US$ 186 million (R$ 1 billion) led by the American fund Wellington Management, the first investment in a private company in Latin America .

Created in 2015, Olist offers e-commerce services, a kind of “marketplace of marketplaces”, to place small sellers in large online shop windows, such as Mercado Livre, Americanas.com and Submarino.

“With more than 45,000 shopkeepers and retailers as customers, Olist has always been at the forefront of digital retail, long before the hype surrounding the growth of e-commerce in recent years, which has driven the search for our solutions even further. With the new contribution, we intend to go far beyond what we do today and deliver more and more value to our client”, says Tiago Dalvi, CEO and founder of Olist.

According to the mayor Rafael Greca, Olist is an inspiration for the economic recovery of Curitiba. “You are a symbol of the strength of the companies that generate technology, efficiency, innovation and jobs in Vale do Pinhão”, he justifies.

Greca also recalls that Olist was a partner of the municipality to offer solutions that would support, at the most critical moment of the pandemic, economic activities and allow for the digital transformation of businesses. “The city hall and Olist teamed up to help entrepreneurs, marketers and artisans to create a virtual fair, where entrepreneurs could exhibit their products and sell directly to customers,” he recalls.

The mayor reinforces that, by reaching a place in the select group of Brazilian unicorns, Olist, Ebanx and MadeiraMadeira show the maturity of the Curitiba ecosystem. “From idea to billion, our unicorns are implementing new products and shopping experiences and services”, he justifies.

Ebanx is a leader in payment processing services and MadeiraMadeira is the largest platform for home products in Latin America. In Brazil, companies such as Nubank, Movile, QuintoAndar, Loggi, 99, Ifood, Loft and Gympass are also considered unicorns.

Technopark

Since 2019, Olist has been part of Tecnoparque, the City Hall’s development program that offers a 5% to 2% discount on the Tax on Services (ISS) to companies that invest in technology and innovation in the capital. MadeiraMadeira also receives the benefit of the municipality. Tecnoparque is linked to the Curitiba Development and Innovation Agency.

Cris Alessi, president of the Curitiba Agency, points out that Tecnoparque was relaunched by Mayor Rafael Greca in 2018 and, currently, 99 companies benefit from the program, which generate 15.6 thousand jobs and earn R$ 5.7 billion. “The Tecnoparque is an important public policy tool for the municipality to boost the growth of companies, the market and the economy’s turnover”, she adds.

In addition to Olist and MadeiraMadeira, companies from Curitiba are also linked to Tecnoparque, such as Positivo, Pelissari, Seccional, Contabilizei, Hi Technologies, Checkmob, Juno, Bcredi and James Delivery.

