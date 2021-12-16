‘Cursed his daughter in every way’

Mother of André Gonçalves’ eldest daughter, actress Tereza Seiblitz gave a long outburst on social media this Wednesday night about the debt of R$ 109 thousand in pension that the actor has with the daughter they had, Manuela, from 22 years.

Angry, Tereza said that André was an absentee father, who stopped paying child support since the girl was 9, draws attention to the fact that the actor does not even know the correct age of the daughter and says that André called his daughter a name when she was gone. charge you the pension.

“This was happening, he paid as much as he wanted when he wanted, until Manuela, aged 18, had to be in charge of this pension issue. He cursed her in every way. André now opens his mouth to say that Manuela wants the bad about him and he doesn’t even know her age. It’s not 23, it’s 22”.

In the outburst, the actress also reports the day she received a call from him, she said, screaming and cursing, because she would have to pay the amount agreed with the lawyer.

“The day he saw that he had to pay the agreed pension, he called me screaming and cursing me. I said I was stepping in. He said he didn’t want to know that I had to hear from him at that hour. It’s too revealing a actor thinks he can do that with an actress, right? Machismo? Arrogance? (…)”, wrote the actress, adding: “I don’t want any more relationships with this guy”.

Manuela is the daughter of André Gonçalves and actress Tereza Seiblitz Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Archive

See the full outburst:

“It’s sad and revolting to see a father expose his children like this. A father appears in a video with melodramatic music in the background saying how good he is even when he decides not to pay child support due to his daughters. As if child support were a favor… “, began.

“I was never married to André. When Manuela was registered, when she was 4 months old, I, my friend Emilio and he went to pick up his (André) identity card, held in a bar in Gávea because of a debt. I wanted to make a pension document and we were assisted by the lawyer Lygia Jobim, indicated by my friend Frei Betto.

André never had a daily life with Manu. I didn’t take weekends or Wednesdays, as is common. The only time I asked him to go to the pediatrician with me, I almost lost time because he didn’t show up. I went alone. It has gone through several arranged dates with her. He called, told me he would come and he wouldn’t come. She waiting and nothing.

I started not to tell her about these meetings he arranged so as not to generate frustration. But he paid child support when he wanted and sometimes came with flashy gifts. When the meetings took place, they were affectionate and festive.

Around her 9 years old, he cut his combined pension out of the blue. I was already out of a contract. I tried to talk. He said ‘no, let the lawyers talk’. I tried it three times on different days, but ended up getting a fax regulating visits he would be entitled to.

Detail: there were never any restrictions on my part to your presence in her life. The only time was when Manuela was 5 years old and he showed up on a Saturday, after months without showing up. Only this Saturday was her best friend’s birthday at school. She was 5 years old and didn’t want to go with him.

Returning to the pension, I did as he asked and the lawyers started talking. The day he saw that he would have to pay the agreed pension, he called me yelling at me. I said I was coming into the picture. He said he didn’t want to know that I had to listen to him at that hour. It’s very revealing for an actor to think he can do that with an actress, isn’t it? Chauvinism? Arrogance? I do not know.

“I’m writing this because I know there are a lot of women who go through this type of injury that my daughter and I are going through. I don’t want any more relationships with this guy.”

Manuela Seiblitz, daughter of André Gonçalves with Tereza Seiblitz, collects pension from her father Photo: Reproduction-Instagram e Globo

Tereza Seiblitz was the protagonist of Dara, from “Explode Coração” Photo: Publicity

In an interview with O GLOBO, André spoke of the hurt he feels for not having a good relationship with his daughters anymore and said that he was blocked by them on social networks.

Manuela took over the lawsuit that his mother was bringing against him in Rio’s court for a debt of R$ 109 thousand referring to delayed pensions.

In addition to her, the other daughter, Valentina, aged 18, from André’s marriage to Cynthia Benini, charges a debt of R$ 13.5 thousand in court, referring to the three-month delay in the pension of R$ 4.5 thousand. Due to the debt, the atoe was ordered under house arrest and will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

There is also another lawsuit, filed by Valentina’s mother in São Paulo, which charges André Gonçalves more than R$350 thousand for lack of previous payments to her daughter.

André Gonçalves with his daughter Valentina, in 2020 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

André lamented the fact that his daughters asked for his arrest on account of the pension debt. “They turned their backs on me for money. I know what a father I am. I’m not a criminal,” said the actor, “saying he can’t pay nearly R$500,000 in pension debt to his two daughters.

“I’m going to stop my career. I can’t stand being arrested. I don’t have R$350,000 or R$110,000. I don’t have a fixed salary or contract with anyone. I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been with them. A son can do that with the father… They lead a rich life and they want me to support this rich life. We went to court, tried the review, tried to reach an agreement with the mothers, and it was not accepted. What hurts me is that it comes there in the process ‘arrest order’ and who signs is the son”.

André is still the father of Pedro, aged 20, from his marriage to actress Myrian Rios. The boy is the only one the actor has a good relationship with today. He receives R$1,000 monthly in pension.