Delivery app makes the first food delivery in the space

Uber Eats made on Saturday (11) the first delivery of food of this type — through an app service — in space.

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese fashion entrepreneur who called himself a “deliveries fan”, was chosen as a space tourist and delivery man for this mission: he was the one who entered the International Space Station (ISS) over the weekend to take the meal to the astronauts.

The entrepreneur traveled almost 400 km for 8 hours and 34 minutes aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and, after greeting everyone and delivering the order, he found a “little corner” for himself, as he is staying at the Station until the 20th. from December.

ISS Commander Anton Shkaplerov thanked Yusaku for coming into space after receiving the bag. According to the traveler, he brought the scientists “delicious foods”, such as mackerel in miso, chicken with bamboo shoots, roast pork and Gyudon, a Japanese dish in which beef cooked with onion and sweetened sauce is spread over rice .

Despite not being able to reveal contractually how much he paid to go into space, Yusaku estimated the Associated Press agency that the value was close to the US$ 80 million, about R$ 453.7 million, that his report had initially calculated. He is the eighth space tourist to visit the ISS through the company space adventures.

With assets valued at US$1.9 billion, or R$10.78 billion, according to Forbes, the businessman has already applied to go to the Moon in 2023 with Elon Musk’s Starship. It is not known if he will take any delivery there either.

In 2001, Pizza Hut had become the first company in the world to deliver pizza into space by taking Russian astronaut Yuri Usachov’s order aboard one of the station’s recharging rockets, the BBC reported at the time.

This type of flight, with “treats” sent by NASA or other space agencies at the crew’s request, happens recurrently today, as in September, when ingredients for a pizza, cookies, decorations and other items for the astronaut’s birthday party are also available. Megan McArthur were taken by the Cygnus cargo ship.