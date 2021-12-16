Deputy Fernando Cury becomes defendant for sexual harassment against Isa Penna

SAO PAULO — State deputy Fernando Cury became a defendant this Wednesday night for sexual harassment against Deputy Isa Penna (PSOL). The complaint came from the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) and was unanimously accepted by the judges of the Special Body of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP). With the decision, a criminal action will be instituted.

The crime of sexual harassment is provided for in article 215 of the Penal Code and provides for one to five years of imprisonment. According to Judge João Carlos Saletti, rapporteur of the case, the penalty can be even greater if Cury has committed the crime through some resource that made it difficult or impossible to defend the offended party or even if there is abuse of power or violation of duty inherent to the position.

— There is no need to talk about ineptitude of the initial petition or lack of just cause for the initiation of the criminal action — said the judge, who requested the official recording of all Alesp cameras that may have filmed the moment, in addition to hearings with the deputies present on the day.

Among the justifications presented by Cury to the body is his “parliamentary performance” and “the habit of hugging people, innocently, without bad faith”. The defense also says that the deputy had physical contact with at least 10 congressmen in that night.

In the episode, which will complete a year this Thursday, Cury was caught feeling Isa’s breasts in the plenary of Alesp, which led the House’s deputies to remove him from office for six months, a period that ended in October. The wave was filmed by TV Assembleia. Last month, Citizenship approved the expulsion of the parliamentarian by 27 votes to three.

In a statement, Isa said that the impact of the violence he suffered will never go away. “But even so, I still believe justice is done.”

Cury’s lawyer, Roberto Delmanto, claimed the absence of a criminal body exam, which he said is necessary for when the infraction leaves traces — in this case, he says, the trace is the video. Delmanto also alleges that the expert reports made by the defense show that the video gives “false impressions” and the cameras “do not take depth”. The lawyer also compared Isa’s case with the hug Cury gave Congressman Arthur do Val (Patriot):

— He (Cury) hugs Congressman Arthur do Val from underneath, on the waist, just like the hug that was given to Congresswoman Isa Penna. Is Arthur Val complaining? Disputing that you were sexually harassed? No. That’s Dr. Fernando’s way of being, without malice, without malice,” he said.