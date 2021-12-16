Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd’s rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty in federal court this Wednesday to violating George Floyd’s civil rights, likely extending his prison term by several years after his earlier conviction for the man’s murder. black.

Chauvin, 45, appeared in US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota in an orange jumpsuit to waive his right to a trial, changing his plea to guilty in a settlement with prosecutors, preventing the risk of a sentence of life imprisonment.

A state judge had already sentenced Chauvin to 22-and-a-half years in prison in June after a jury convicted him of Floyd’s 2020 murder, and he has since been held in solitary confinement in a Minnesota maximum security prison.

In Minnesota, prisoners are eligible for supervised release after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

Chauvin, who is white, was seen in videos shot by horrified bystanders kneeling around the neck of Floyd – who was handcuffed – for over nine minutes on a Minneapolis corner on May 25, 2020.

The assassination started one of the biggest protest movements ever seen in the United States.

Chauvin’s conviction in state court on charges of unintended second-degree manslaughter, third-degree manslaughter and manslaughter was seen by many as a historic rebuke to the disproportionate use of police force against black Americans.

Chauvin admitted on Wednesday that, in his role as a police officer, he violated Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from “unreasonable apprehensions” and not to face excessive use of force.

Federal prosecutors told the court that sentencing guidelines call for Chauvin to spend 20 to 25 years in prison, though they note that the court could decide on a stiffer sentence, up to life in prison.

They said that, following the plea agreement, prosecutors would ask the court for a 25-year sentence to be carried out concurrently with the state sentence, meaning Chauvin would extend his current prison sentence by several years.

Federal prosecutors said he would be transferred to a federal prison, which is often considered safer than his state counterparts.

District Judge Paul Magnuson said he would hold a sentencing hearing at a later date, where Chauvin and Floyd’s relatives, some of whom were in court on Wednesday, will have a chance to address the court.

Chauvin also admitted violating the rights of black youth

As part of the settlement, Chauvin admitted that he also violated the civil rights of a boy he arrested in 2017, who was 14 at the time, hitting the boy on the head with a flashlight and kneeling on his neck, prompting accusations in a separate federal indictment.

The boy, who is black, attended the hearing on Wednesday with a lawyer and later exchanged elbows with Floyd’s brother Philonise in the hallway outside.

“It’s a good day for justice,” Philonise told the boy, according to the report.

Chauvin, who originally pleaded not guilty in September, signed the plea agreement in court, which also forced him to pay the indemnity, with an amount yet to be determined. He also agreed never to be licensed as a police officer again.

Prosecutors asked him whether he intentionally deprived Floyd of a constitutional right and whether he was on his knees against Floyd even after the man was unconscious.

“Correct,” Chauvin replied as Floyd’s girlfriend Courtney Ross watched from the public gallery, wiping tears from her eyes.

Chauvin and three other officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – approached Floyd on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Lane, Kueng and Thao were also fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and face charges in a state trial, due to begin in March, that they aided and abetted Floyd’s murder. The three also face a federal trial in January on charges of depriving Floyd of his rights.

The prosecution said Thao and Kueng violated Floyd’s rights by failing to intervene to prevent Chauvin from kneeling at his neck, and that all police officers involved showed deliberate indifference to Floyd’s serious medical needs.