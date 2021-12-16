Diego Aguirre is no longer Inter coach | International

A day after being passed over by the Uruguay national team, Diego Aguirre arranged his departure from Inter. The coach and the club entered into an agreement this Wednesday to end the partnership that began in June and ended with the end of this year’s Brasileirão. Colorado confirmed the information in an official statement.

The coach leaves the command on his second pass with 42% success. There were 35 games, 11 wins, 12 draws and 12 defeats. The team ended the Brazilian Championship in 12th place with 48 points and without a place in the Libertadores.

– Sport Club Internacional and coach Diego Aguirre jointly decided to terminate the employment contract. In his second stint in office, the Uruguayan worked in 35 matches during the second half of 2021. Coach Juan Verzeri and physical trainer Fernando Piñatares also leave the Club. The Club thanks them for their professionalism and wishes them luck and success in the wake of their careers – says the note published by Inter.

Diego Aguirre leaves Inter after six months in charge

The problems faced by Inter in the final stretch of the season made the direction more carefully evaluate the coach’s work. Before guaranteed until the end of 2022, Aguirre began to be contested and with the future pointed away from Beira-Rio after speculation about the Uruguayan team took shape.

After Aguirre had his dream of running his country postponed on Tuesday night, Colorado called its coach to talk Wednesday. At the meeting, the coach understood the end of the cycle at the club with the wear and tear generated by off-field controversies, such as the leaked audio of former physical trainer Paulo Paixão.

Aguirre on the second pass

35 games

11 wins

12 draws

12 losses

42.85% use

38 goals for

33 goals against

Managers even searched the market in search of a replacement. The dream was Eduardo Coudet, but the contract with Celta until 2024 and the fine of 10 million euros (R$ 62.77 million for the quotation) make any type of negotiation unfeasible.