Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, makes a decision and says where he wants to play in 2022

After enshrining the two-time championship of the Copa do Brasil, the Atlético fan now fears leaving the squad. A ‘special’ case connects striker Diego Costa, who in recent days left his future at Galo open. Statements and gestures of ‘thauzinho’ strengthened speculation in the ball market.

Happy, Diego Costa says that his intention is to fulfill the contract that is valid until December 2022.

“I’m fine. They talked about history… I am a person who doesn’t depend only on me, I think Clube Atlético Mineiro is above any other player. I think these are situations that we have to talk to the board, not just me, but all the players. These are situations that we are going to talk about, if I’m here, I’ll be happy; if you leave, it’s best for the club. These are situations that have been commented on, talked about, but I’m a super grateful guy”, said the forward to SporTV channel.

“I’m happy, calm, I have another year on my contract and I hope to do it at this club.. How not to be happy in a team that is winning everything”, he added.

Asked if he received proposals from other teams, Diego Costa assesses this as a normal situation.

– Normal! Not only for me, but for other players… proposals or situations, adaptations, so there are many things that can happen, I’m not thinking. The question is what is best for the club, not for me. For me, I know what’s best, if I stay here I’ll be playing, scoring, playing, giving my best. If I leave, I’ll be happy, keep scoring, giving my best equal.

In the season, Diego Costa played 26 games, scored seven goals and was responsible for an assist.

