Diego Costa travels to Curitiba, but does not stay in a hotel belonging to the Galo delegation – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Diego Costa was signed by Atlético in August 2021 and has an uncertain stay at the club

Striker Diego Costa is in Curitiba, to watch the final of the Copa do Brasil, between Galo and Athletico-PR, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (15th), at Arena da Baixada. Despite not being related to the match, after feeling pain in his thigh in the first duel — won by the Minas Gerais club by 4-0, last Sunday (12), at Mineirão — he traveled to the capital of Paraná.

The report found that he is staying at a different hotel from the other players in the squad, amidst the uncertain permanence scenario of shirt 19 at Galo for 2022. The situation should be defined over the next few weeks and moves towards early termination of the valid contract until the end of next year.

After being substituted in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, Diego Costa, sad for having been injured, even waved goodbye towards the stands of Gigante da Pampulha. As already informed by Itatiaia, Arab football clubs would be interested in the player.

Diego Costa was announced by Atlético in August this year as a market opportunity. He was free after the end of his contract with Atlético de Madrid, at the end of 2020. With the Alvinegra shirt, he played 19 matches and scored five goals.

A naturalized Spanish Brazilian, the forward has established himself as one of the most important players in football on the old continent in recent years. He also has spells with Chelsea and the Spanish national team.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh1v_2-jArE