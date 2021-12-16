Diego Costa waits for conversation to decide future at Atlético

Diego Costa has not yet talked to Atlético about his future. The 33-year-old player is waiting for a chat with football director Rodrigo Caetano after the Brazil Cup decision, in order to discuss his situation for 2022. With a contract until the end of the year, the center forward does not rule out his stay in the club.

He even hinted that he might be leaving Cock City recently. However, the Super.FC found that he can remain in the team for the next season. The situation remains undefined.

The striker has a termination fine that varies according to his commitment time – the player is bound until the end of 2022, and to leave Rooster, he will have to pay the amount established in the agreement (according to his wages). He earns around R$16 million a year in Cidade do Galo.

Diego Costa lived in a hotel in the capital of Minas Gerais in his first months as a player at the club. However, recently, he started looking for a house in Lagoa Santa, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, to live with his family. He has not yet rented a residence.

The definition of the future of the center forward will be defined at the end of the Copa do Brasil. It arouses the interest of Corinthians and clubs abroad.

Scorer of five goals and one assist this season, Diego Costa has been on the field in 19 matches. The athlete is recovering from muscle discomfort in the right thigh and will not take the field this Wednesday (15th), for the return game of the Copa do Brasil final.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.