Directorate of Nautical makes official the first two signings for the 2022 season | nautical

Náutico made its first two signings for the 2022 season official. In this case, defender Wellington, 30 years old, who played in the last Serie B at CSA, and forward Ewandro, 25 years old, who was released from the CRB in early November .

Wellington arrives with the endorsement of football executive Ari Barros, with whom he worked on the Youth Access campaign to Série A in 2020. At the time, the defender played 23 matches for the club from Rio Grande do Sul, all as a starter.

Wellington only played seven games for CSA

In the current season, he took the field only seven times for CSA, twice for the Alagoas Championship and five for Serie B, scoring a goal, in the victory by 1-0 over Coritiba, in the 37th round.

In his curriculum, the defender also collects passages in Mirassol, Oliveirense (Portugal), Santa Cruz, Ponte Preta, Athletico Paranaense, ASA, Atlético Sorocada and Palmeiras, the club he started his career with.

The negotiation with Ewandro had already been in the news since Tuesday. The player, who works for the sides of the field, played 28 games in the current season for the CRB, with three goals scored. In Serie B there were 13 appearances, seven as a starter, and no goals scored.

Ewandro celebrates in Palmeiras x CRB