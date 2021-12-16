Do you have insomnia? See 6 teas that soothe and improve your sleep

Sleepless nights definitely interfere with mood, mood and general health. Some habits, however, can help with the problem — drinking tea at bedtime, for example, can improve the quality of your sleep.

According to data from ABS (Brazilian Sleep Association), 73 million people in Brazil suffer from insomnia, which can appear associated with cardiovascular disease, depression, obesity.

The main focus of the treatment of the problem is not medication —except in depressive or anxiety situations—, but rather therapies, sleep hygiene, relaxation techniques and stimulus control that maintain this alert state, in addition, of course, of the treatment of the associated disease, if any.

In turn, teas, with their therapeutic potential, can serve to assist in this improvement process. So, while some drinks should be avoided, some teas are powerful in their mission to positively transform nights sleep.

“In addition to avoiding coffee, some types of teas (black, green, white) and chocolate, as they contain caffeine, after 2 pm, drinking teas with therapeutic herbs with tranquilizing power can improve the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep”, says Adriana Stavro , nutritionist and specialist in non-communicable chronic diseases at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

6 teas to sleep better

As much as, in general, it is nice to invest in the drink to relax, there are teas that can, yes, influence the quality of sleep. With the help of nutritionists Adriana Stavro and Ivan Lima, we have indicated six options that will make a difference. Remembering that, before investing in these drinks, it is important to consult a doctor.

chamomile tea

It is a mild herb, rich in apigenin, flavone with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial and antiviral properties. It has nutrients that provide a tranquilizing effect and slow down the rush of everyday life.

How to make chamomile tea: just pour boiling water into the herb, smother and let it steep for seven or eight minutes. Then strain and drink afterwards. In addition to dried chamomile flowers, you can also find ready-made tea bags and even essential oils.

Lemon balm tea

It is also known as Melissa officinalis, besides being a member of the mint family and having a slightly sweet and citrusy scent. It is commonly used as an antiviral, antibacterial and to relieve symptoms of anxiety, insomnia and mood improvement. It helps to relieve gastritis, abdominal bloating, poor digestion, gas and headache, as it contains analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-dyspeptic properties.

How to make lemon balm tea: it is also made from infusion, putting hot water in a cup and leaving it to rest for approximately 10 minutes. A tablespoon of the herb (on average 5 g) or the ready-made bag can be used.

Passionflower tea

According to Stavro, studies suggest that tea works by increasing GABA, an amino acid that reduces activity in the central nervous system. This results in relaxation, improved mood and sleep, lessening symptoms of anxiety and stress.

How to Make Passion Flower Tea: tea should be prepared with 3 g to 5 g of dried leaves in 250 ml of water. Lima says that a cup of the drink can be taken before bed.

valerian tea

Valerian root contains compounds including valerenic acid, isovaleric acid, and the antioxidants hesperidin and linarin, which have sedative and sleep-stimulating properties. Lima explains that valerian has the potential to influence the functioning of nerve cells, helping with bouts of insomnia, agitation, mental effort, fatigue. “It alleviates routine pain and stress, as well as menstrual cramps, effects of menopause and PMS”, says the nutritionist.

How to make valerian tea: similar to other teas, we must boil the water, add a spoon of valerian root and let it rest for a few minutes. Drink then.

lavender tea

According to Lima, lavender serves as a very efficient soothing tea, not just as a raw material for essential oils, disinfectants and sprays for environments. It helps to relax and even combat hair loss, stress, improve healing of skin lesions, headaches. If you are not going to use lavender to make teas, Stavro suggests massaging the forehead, around the nose and hands with the essential oil of the plant or applying drops to the pillow.

How to make lavender tea: just use the infusion, with a spoon of the herb, in a cup of 250 ml of water.

decaffeinated green tea

Watch out for “decaffeinated”! Yes, it is very important that the version of green tea used is this one. Lima remembers that the drink made from the plant Camellia sinensis it also gives energy, just like coffee. However, when decaffeinated it favors relaxation and sleep.

“Thus, tea has a substance called L-teaine, which changes the herb’s benefits. L-teaine, far from caffeine, provides better quality sleep and reduces stress,” he explains.

How to make decaffeinated green tea: pour a sachet into a cup and add 250 ml of hot water. Wait two to three minutes for the infusion and then drink.