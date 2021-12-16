Doctor Jairo · Is highly lubricated vagina a problem?

Just as the penis is erect when a man is aroused, the vagina is lubricated. However, many women wonder if there is a “limit” to this lubrication and if being too “wet” can interfere with sexual intercourse.

Fortunately, the answer is no! On the contrary, vaginal moisture is extremely important for intercourse to be pleasurable and not hurt the woman.

Is humidity important?

“Vginal moisture is the key to sexual encounters with penetration and pleasure,” he tells healthline Caitlin V., clinical sexologist at Royal, a vegan condom and lubricant company. “It provides lubrication for parts of the body – whether it’s the penis, vagina, mouth, hand or anus – to rub against each other in a pleasurable way,” she explains.

Without moisture, friction can irritate and even cause small breaks in the delicate vaginal tissues, which increases the risk of infection.

What can influence lubrication?

There are many things that affect this, but the most common are:

Hydration levels;

Presence of alcohol or drugs in the body;

Physical activity level;

Prescription drugs;

Phase of the menstrual cycle;

Whether or not you have reached menopause;

Stress levels.

When can this be a problem?

You probably know the smell, color and general appearance of your lubrication.

“If the liquid has new characteristics, such as a fishy odor, a green or yellow tint, or is accompanied by itchiness or burning, you should see a health care provider to have it examined,” says Lyndsey Harper, gynecologist, founder and CEO of Rosy, a sexual wellness platform. “If it’s an infection, usually your doctor can prescribe an antibiotic to treat it quickly,” she says.

However, if it is a normal lubrication, but in large amounts, be calm and remember that it is just your body doing its job.

Via: Healthline

