Doctor says that Maurílio’s health condition is very serious

Goiania – Intensive care physician Wandervan Azevedo spoke to the press this Wednesday night (12/15) about the health of 28-year-old singer Maurilio. He said that the case is very serious and that the patient is unable to be moved and transferred to another hospital.

“If he changes his bed, he can destabilize him”, said Azevedo, during the interview.

The doctor has been with Maurilio for years and said he is very careful with his health. The singer had an accident about five years ago and had traumas. For several years he would have taken medication to prevent thrombi, a risk inherited from the accident. Currently, he would not be taking these medications. In April 2020, Maurilio and his wife had Covid-19 but had only mild symptoms and recovered.

“He was very concerned about thrombosis at Covid. He was one of the first Covid patients that we treated”, said the doctor.

Adequate service

Wandervan also stated that the singer’s quick medical help was essential for his survival. He was taken to the hospital closest to where he got sick. According to the intensivist, 25% of patients with thrombosis die suddenly.

“It has already been arriving at the emergency room and has evolved into a stop. Certainly, proximity and time collaborated too much for him to be alive until now”.

Thrombosis is a clot that interrupts the arteries and is considered a very serious disease, according to the doctor. Maurilio is now undergoing treatment with the use of medications such as thrombolytics, which act to dissolve clots.

Understand

Last Tuesday night (12/14), Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, got sick during his participation in the DVD “Não é o Fim do Mundo”, by Zé Felipe and Miguel. When he was saying goodbye to the fans, he had a sudden illness and had to be rushed into hospital.

Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro was born on February 15, 1993, he is 28 years old and was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. In addition to being a singer, he is a composer, producer and arranger. The biggest success of his career is “Sextou com S de Saudade”.

Maurílio and Luiza met in 2017, when the singer went on vacation in Imperatriz, Maranhão. In the same year, they started to sing together, when she invited him to go on stage during a friend’s birthday. Inspired by Marília Mendonça, the singer invited her partner to record a video. With the repercussion of the production, the call for the duo to form was great.