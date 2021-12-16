Dog and Cat Mental Health: Have You Ever Worried About It? – Animal Life

+



Note if your dog or cat is too quiet, this could be a sign that your mental health is down (Photo: Pexels/ Alexandra Bilham/ CreativeCommons)

Pets are a great everyday companion and fill the lives of many people who feel lonely or sad. But have you ever stopped to think about your friend’s mental health? This is not just a problem for humans, animals also feel the consequences of the environment in which they live.

According to the veterinarian Marina Tiba, from Organnact, a company that researches and produces animal supplementation, dogs that live in small apartments can show some behavioral changes, such as depression and destructive attitudes, if they do not have an adequate walking routine. When it comes to cats, it is also necessary to give care and attention, even if they are more independent. Therefore, paying attention to your pet’s routine behaviors is extremely important for you to be able to promote his well-being and longevity.

For your pet to have well-being, it is important to pay attention, affection and take it for walks often (Photo: Pixabay/ Creative Commons)

“Of course, we should not equate human depression with that of pets, but there is an animal defense mechanism that causes them to start having behaviors such as anxiety, aggressiveness, excessive barking, lack of appetite, among several others, which are easily identifiable and they must be treated”, says Marina.

According to Mayara Sarinho, a veterinarian, there are three ways to identify if your pet is mentally ill: behavior change, loss of appetite, self-mutilation, licking, excessive itching and if it starts to destroy furniture when it’s alone.

If your pet has any of these behaviors, Mayara suggests creating a healthy and peaceful context for him to live. First, dedicate a few hours of your day to be with him, take him for a walk and give him different and attractive toys, as this will release the accumulated tension. Afterwards, try to create a routine for eating and practicing physical activities. “It is also important to provide a spacious, clean and ventilated environment, so that he can move around and protect himself from the rain and sun”, he adds.

The interaction of the tutor with the pet reflects on the mental health of both (Photo: Pexels/ Tranmautritam/ CreativeCommons)

Also, it is important to pay attention to the space available for your pet. Larger breeds demand more space, while small ones can live quietly in a reduced area. If you have a large dog in a smaller apartment, Mayara suggests that you start stimulating his energy expenditure and taking frequent walks.

Lastly, Dalton Ishikawa, behavioral veterinarian, CEO and Founder of Pet Games, points out that the behavior of pet owners can directly affect the animal’s mental health. “This social interaction is extremely influential for both sides, both on the part of the tutor and on the part of the animal”, he concludes.

read more