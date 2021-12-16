Dollar operates on the rise, and the stock market falls; follow up

The Stock Exchange rose, and the commercial dollar operated at a high this Wednesday (15), even with the Central Bank’s actions to try to contain the appreciation. Around 4:10 pm, the US currency rose 0.43%, to R$ 5.718, and the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, gained 0.06%, to 106,821.38 points. The Stock Exchange started the morning in a fall, but it rose throughout the day with the advance of the shares of slaughterhouses, after China lifted the embargo on Brazilian beef.

Yesterday (14) the commercial dollar closed with an appreciation of 0.35%, sold at R$ 5.694, and the Ibovespa at 106,759,922 points, with a devaluation of 0.58%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

BC acts to contain the rise of the dollar

With the dollar on the rise, the Central Bank decided to strengthen its role in the foreign exchange market during the morning. When the US currency reached R$ 5.722, at 10:48 am, the institution announced an auction for the sale of dollars. In the operation, US$ 950 million were sold to financial institutions. BC’s performance made the commercial dollar return to being quoted below R$ 5.70 for a period.

Also during the morning, the BC carried out two other auctions, already scheduled, of currency swaps — a type of exchange contract negotiated with financial institutions.

The effect of selling swaps is equivalent to trading dollars with the market, which also helps to hold the currency rate. In these two operations, the BC negotiated US$ 1.45 billion.

BC USA announces decision today

Today’s main highlight is the Fed’s two-day meeting, whose decision will be announced at 4 pm. Market participants expect the bank to accelerate the pace of reduction in its monthly bond purchases.

The Fed is expected to signal an acceleration to between $25 billion and $30 billion in the asset-buying pace, from $15 billion currently, which means less money circulating. In addition, the Fed is likely to signal an early start of interest rate hikes. A Reuters poll of economists suggests a first rise in the third quarter of 2022.

Higher interest rates in the US would increase the profitability of investments in US sovereign bonds, considered the safest asset in the world. This tends to attract resources that are currently invested in other countries, such as Brazil, there, which would make the dollar rise.

GDP preview in Brazil worse than expected

In Brazil, data from the Central Bank showed that the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity of the Central Bank), considered an informal preview of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), dropped 0.4% in October, compared to September, a worse result than the -0.2% predicted by analysts in a survey by the Reuters news agency.

This is the latest sign of stuttering in Brazilian economic activity, after disappointing performances from third quarter GDP and the retail and services sectors.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, told Reuters he sees a challenging scenario for the real in 2022, with expectations of low or even non-existent growth in Brazil, adding to likely interest rate increases in the United States and political uncertainties imposed by the presidential elections .

“I would adopt very defensive postures,” he said about next year, saying that he does not rule out the possibility of the dollar reaching R$ 6.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.

with Reuters