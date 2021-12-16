Dollar rises to R$5.708, the highest value in 8 months; Scholarship is also high

The dollar amended today its fifth consecutive high, this one of 0.25%, and closed the day quoted at R$ 5.708 on sale. It is the highest value in just over eight months, since April 13, when the US currency reached R$ 5.718. Earlier, the Central Bank decided to strengthen its role in the foreign exchange market, but it was not enough to prevent a new rise.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 0.63% in the session, interrupting a sequence of two consecutive falls and reaching 107,431.18 points.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

BC acted to contain dollar

With the dollar on the rise, the Central Bank decided to strengthen its role in the foreign exchange market during the morning, announcing an auction when the US currency reached R$ 5.722, at 10:48 am. In the operation, US$ 950 million were sold to financial institutions.

BC’s performance made the dollar go back to being quoted below R$ 5.70 for a while, but it was not enough to hold it until the end of the day.

Also during the morning, the BC carried out two other auctions, already scheduled, of foreign exchange swaps – a type of exchange contract negotiated with financial institutions. The effect of selling swaps is equivalent to trading dollars with the market, which also helps to hold the currency rate. In these two operations, the BC negotiated US$ 1.45 billion.

Interest in the US…

The main highlight of the session was the monetary policy meeting of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States), which announced the end — three months ahead of schedule — of its asset purchase program to curb high inflation. opening the door to three increases in reference interest rates, now close to zero, in 2022.

Higher interest rates in the US make investments in sovereign bonds, considered the safest asset in the world, more advantageous, which tends to increase the inflow of resources into the country and, consequently, favor the dollar.

“The financial market and its investors tend to anticipate movements and the prospect of lower liquidity generates less apprehension than raising interest rates, given the past of ‘flight to quality’ [busca por segurança] that occurred whenever the US raised interest rates,” explained in a statement Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

… And preview of GDP in Brazil

Meanwhile, in Brazil, data showed that the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank of Brazil) — a kind of preview of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — fell 0.4% in October compared to September, the which disappointed the market. The number is below the low expectation of 0.2%, according to a Reuters survey.

It is the latest sign of stumble in Brazilian economic activity, after disappointing readings for third quarter GDP and the retail and services sectors.

To Reuters, Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, said he sees a challenging scenario for the real in 2022, with expectations of low or even non-existent growth, in addition to likely interest rate increases in the US and political uncertainties imposed by the presidential elections.

“I would adopt quite defensive postures”, he said, not ruling out the possibility of the dollar reaching the level of R$ 6 in 2022.

(With AFP and Reuters)