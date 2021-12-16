Dr. Dre and Eminem release unpublished “Gospel” on GTA Online; listen now!

The contract update for Grand Theft Auto Online will feature Dr. Dre and Eminem on a musical track that the legendary producer teased over the weekend in a snippet. Credited for discovering Eminem, Dr. Dre is a major producer and longtime collaborator of the Detroit native whose songs, surprisingly, never appeared on a Grand Theft Auto soundtrack.

Curiously, Snoop Dogg, another artist that Dre put on the map, was the first to publicize the work of the Dr. Dre in the new dlc from GTA Online. After weeks of incessant rumors and speculation, Rockstar Games unveiled The Contract update several days ago, confirming the rapper’s guest appearance and the return of Grand Theft Auto V star Franklin Clinton to the spotlight. The update takes place years after the events of GTA V ; Franklin now runs a “celebrity solutions agency” that will help the Dr. Dre in his quest to retrieve a phone he lost full of unreleased music tracks. Other characters who have returned include names like Lamar Davis and Franklin’s dog Chop.

Now, after the release, fans are realizing that at least 6 new tracks have been released, including one called “Gospel” with a special guest appearance by Eminem. Listen now.