Dr. Jairo · I have thoughts that don’t let me sleep; what to do?

“Doctor, at night, thoughts get in the way at bedtime. What can I do?”

This is a very important question, as we know that insufficient sleep is related to several health problems, such as depression, cardiovascular disease, increased risk of Alzheimer’s, among others.

So what can we do to keep thoughts from getting in the way of bedtime and ensure a good night’s sleep? Get to know some tips:

A good option is to make a list, putting all the tasks that need to be done the next day. Thus, you can make your head “freer”; If you are having trouble sleeping, get out of bed and take a walk around the house. Otherwise, the bedroom environment may end up being associated with this anguish and difficulty falling asleep. It’s better to read a book, go to the living room and only come back when you are really tired; Decrease the emotion. Sometimes, we get very connected to social media, anxious, and this also interferes with sleep. Reading a “paper” book is a great way to help control this insomnia; listen to a podcast it is also an alternative. Opt for quieter episodes, with conversations, for example; Try using soft sounds. There are some apps that simulate sounds from nature and offer guided relaxations; don’t forget to focus on your breathing to relieve thoughts that disturb sleep; have a snack take it before going to bed can also help.

Check out:

In any case, if none of these tips alleviate your thoughts and help you fall asleep more easily, it is recommended that you see a specialist for a proper assessment.