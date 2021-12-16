Drica Moraes says Angel and not Alex is Carolina’s executioner in Secret Truths · TV News

Drica Moraes believes that Angel (Camila Queiroz) has a huge weight in Carolina’s tragic death in Verdades Secretas, whose rerun ends this Friday (17) . The actress points out that the character’s disappointment with her daughter was much more painful than the betrayal of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) — even though it doesn’t clear the bar for the businessman. The model’s mother kills herself in this Thursday (16) chapter of the eleven o’clock soap opera.

“I understand that she could not bear the pain of her daughter’s betrayal, more than the pain of her husband’s betrayal”, ponders the interpreter in a statement sent by Globo to the press on Thursday (15).

When analyzing the character’s trajectory, the artist also highlighted the weight of machismo for the drastic attitude committed by Hilda’s daughter (Ana Lúcia Torre) when ending her own life:

I don’t judge Carolina because she’s just part of a tradition of women who believe in romantic love, and that’s a legacy of our structural patriarchy, where a woman needs a man in the house to make her deserving of the good things. . And she believed this man blindly in the name of this partnership that many women need.

Drica says that the end of Walcyr Carrasco’s serials still makes her think about the advances made by women in recent years. “Women have already come a long way, feminism helps us to dig a little about why we need men so much, why we cannot alone have a place in the world, a story of our own”, adds the interpreter.

Angel mourns Carolina’s death

out of continuation

Drica was unable to watch the rerun of the telenovela due to the recording of the fifth season of Sob Pressureo, but he followed some central moments in the story through Globoplay:

This week a scene that I think was very good was aired, where she already has a feeling, she already realizes what is happening with her daughter and her husband, but she can’t get proof of it. It’s when she says that every mother knows a child, but does she really know?

She says that, despite not showing up in the second season of the plot, she continued to receive feedback from the public in view of Angel’s new misadventures.

Everyone knows that Angel has become a different person, and viewers comment: ‘How was all that love the mother gave her daughter no good at all?’ There’s a lot of indignation, and that shows me a beautiful side of the audience, of how values ​​like love, respect, solidarity and ethics are important.

Drica also believes that Secret Truths was a milestone in her career, as it made it possible for her to turn around after leaving work due to health problems:

I came from a dramatic exit from Empire [2014], in which I played a great character and had to leave before the soap opera ended, sick, which was not cool. I think it was a great return, I felt very well supported by Globo having given me this opportunity at that time.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.