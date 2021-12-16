Dynho and Mirella already talked after “A Fazenda” and ex-pawn reveals: “Tranquilo”

After all the controversies involving Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos in “The Farm 13“, everything indicates that the relationship between the dancer and MC Mirella can come back. The former pawn revealed this Thursday (17th) that he talked to the funkeira and despite not having given many details about the conversation, he said that he is more “quiet“. Is there a way back, guys?

Everyone followed the moment when Dynho and Sthe discovered they were “single”. In addition to MC GUI, friend of both, to have told, Liziane Gutierrez, the first eliminated of the season, made a point of making a joke about the matter at the last reality party. Which, obviously, left the pair very shaken.

in the Live of Eliminated, with Lidi Lisbon and Lucas Selfie, Dynho I still hadn’t talked to Mirella, but defended himself from all charges. Furthermore, he also blamed the public for the wrong “interpretation”. However, he said that, if it were the other way around, he could have reacted in the same way as the MC.

Anyway, now that Dynho had more time to process everything and the opportunity to talk to Mirella, the former pawn told the newspaper Metropolis which is more peaceful. Although the singer has already asked for a separation and even left the house where the two lived together, there may be a return.

“I’m much better now, more relaxed. I was able to talk to her, yes. She answered me here, texted me here. We’re talking, let’s see what happens. All in God’s timing now. She needs some time for her to think about things, to have her moment, because really these things that happened are very difficult. But thank God she answered me here and she’s already calmer”, declared Dynho.

