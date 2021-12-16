Dynho and Mirella have already spoken. Find out how the conversation went

Anyone rooting for the return of Dynho Alves and Mirella may start to get excited. From the looks of it there is a high chance of happening. In a conversation with the column, the singer revealed that this morning he exchanged messages with his ex:

“I’m much better now, more relaxed. I was able to talk to her, yes. She answered me here, texted me here. We’re talking, let’s see what happens. All in God’s timing now. She needs some time for her to think about things, to have her moment, because really these things that happened are very difficult. But thank God she answered me here and she’s already calmer”.

***Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Pictures ***mc-mirella-e-dynho-alves-1 ***the-farm-2021-sthefane-eo-groom-victor-igoh-1635821525929_v2_450x337 Blogger Sthefane Matos was also committed to the reality show. She was engaged to influencer Victor IgohReproduction/Instagram ***Dynho-Alves During the program, the two participants approached and were seen together, exchanging caresses and sharing the same bed. Play/Record TV ***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos Dynho and Sthefane’s relationship on the reality show became a topic outside the program. Other participants even warned the two about the consequences of the rapprochementPlay/PlayPlus ***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos at Live dos Eliminados Sthe even talked about threesomes with Dynho Alves and Mc Mirellareproduction ***MC MIRELLA Annoyed with the situation, Mc Mirella decided to end her marriage with Dynho and left the residence she lived with him. Reproduction/Instagram ***sthe Given the repercussions, Victor Igoh also announced the end of his engagement with the girl. Reproduction/Instagram ***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos in A Fazenda 13 Dynho and Sthe: not knowing they were single, Sthe and Dynho remained until the top 8 of the reality show, but ended up being eliminated by the public, who rejected the excess of affection between the tworeproduction ***MC Mirella publishes meme after Dynho Alves’s elimination MC Mirella published meme after the elimination of Dynho Alves, her ex-husbandReproduction/Instagram ***fazenda13-dynho-sthe-eliminated-reproducao-record_fixed_large They found out that they were single behind the scenes of the reality show. Pedestrians were quite shaken by the newsReproduction/Instagram ***STHE AND DYNHO Dynho Alves said he won’t look for his ex for now, but he’s open for conversation. Sthefane has stated that he will go on with his son. However, the ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh, declared that he wants to meet the girlPlay/PlayPlus 0

Mirella ended her marriage with Dynho after he became very intimate with Sthefane Matos inside Farm 13. She filed the couple’s divorce, removed her things from the house they lived together and was already erasing the tattoo she had made for Dynho .

