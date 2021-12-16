Dynho and Sthefane deny romance in The Farm – Exclusive Content

Eliminated in the last Farm of The Farm 13, Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos spoke about their trajectories and commented on the main controversies involved in the reality show on Live of Eliminated this Wednesday (15), under the command of Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie, which was broadcast by R7.com, TikTok and social media of the program and the Record TV.

Right at the beginning of the chat, the pedestrians, who are confined to the hotel for the grand final, commented about being the last eliminated from the program and also about the fact of “hitting the bar” and getting very close to the R$1 prize, 5 million. “We’re almost there,” joked Dynho.

Lidi asked Dynho how it was to lose the public’s preference for Rico and Solange, his great rivals in reality. “I’m very happy to have reached this point in the game. The two of them had a lot of crap between them and I with them. But, we’ve been resolving with time. For some time now, I started to have one. very good relationship with Rico. He started to respect me more and with Solange too. From the moment she gave me the opportunity and didn’t veto me in the Farmer’s Test, having won the last Hat, it was a really cool thing on her part”.

Sthefane also revealed that she was calm: “I was very confident and grateful, but I was also giving into God’s hands.” “I can say I’m a finalist,” joked Sthefane about spending more than three months in confinement.

The pair’s supposed romance

Without stalling, Lucas Selfie questioned the pair of what the public was itching to know: the supposed romance between the participants. The presenters showed videos that showed the approximation of the ex-peons in the confinement, however, the pair criticized the edition of the program and stated that they were just friends.

After watching the scenes, Dynho commented on the pressure of confinement and his relationship with Sthefane: “I shared a lot my story with Sthefane, the relationship I had out here. , and as the audience is interpreting this, I am very sad.”

“I’m like that out here. I was like that with the boys too. Never in my head, with ‘trocent’ cameras and a microphone in my chest, would I try to do something wrong. If not out here, that I’m married, or it was, I don’t know, I didn’t do that, imagine within a program”, said the dancer.

Sthefane also denied the romantic content of the videos: “Dynho was always a person that I identified a lot with for having similar stories.” The influencer continued: “I don’t know the way it was passed on to the public. I’m a very caring person and if I’m judged for that, that’s fine, it’s my way.”

mates reaction

The presenters also told a little about the reactions of MC Mirella and Victor Igoh, former teammates of the participants, with the duo’s approach.

Lucas Selfie cited Stefane’s conversation with Aline, where the influencer said she exchanged caresses with Dynho in the pool. The chat ended the engagement of the former participant. However, the girl said that the comment was wrong: “We were playing swimming. I went under his leg and gave his ass a squeeze. It was the only thing that happened. This issue I shared with Aline was something wrong. I made a mistake and I assume”.

Lidi questioned the veracity of the information, but Sthefane continued saying that nothing happened with her colleague.

The presenters also commented on MC Mirella, who publicized the divorce on social media.

Dynho was indignant: “I talked about Mirella the whole program. She is a kind of person, even you who know her, but, as I know a little deeper, I can explain. Mirella doesn’t like people coming and to say something to her, to see negative comments. She reacts in a totally different way. Since all this was passed on to her, it wasn’t easy. She has a mind that interprets in her own way.”

The ex-peão also told about his history with the funkeira and criticized the exhibition: “In our relationship, she was like that, she creates something in her head and, in the end, it’s nothing like that. The first thing she does is if express on the internet. She had to hold it.” The dancer continued: “If, no PlayPlus that’s all, I’m calm”.

Discovery of separation

Participants found out about the end of their relationships at the last party of the season. After the elimination, they returned to headquarters to rejoin the entire cast of the season. However, Liziane Gutiezzes was the one who informed the boy that she was single. “When I got the news, my world collapsed,” snapped Sthefane.

“The moment I entered the party, I entered a very good energy”, began Dynho. However, Liziane was also responsible for documenting the dancer’s divorce. “She said: “Dynho is a bachelor and those over there are the canceled ones.”

The participant said he did not understand and questioned the friends, who could not reveal content outside the program at that time.

Future

After Sefie told him that Mirella texted Dynho the divorce, the pawn was outraged: “We’ll sign the divorce. I know my truths and my feelings for her. If she doesn’t want to talk to me, that’s fine. I’ll make it to mine. home, there won’t be anything, I’ll buy a mattress and put my suitcases The farm. I will go on with my life”

Sthefane also spoke about her plans: “About my relationship, I didn’t want to share anything, but I’m a phoenix and I will rebuild. The greatest thing I have in my life is my son and he’s on my side. Family is the one who doesn’t let go of your hand”.

The presenters told the duo about the fans being ‘shipping’ Mirella with Victor and questioned what they thought of the story. Sthefane took the lead: “I think they are the biggest losers. They know what they do with their lives, if they are to be together, let them be happy.”

Finally, they made their podium for the final: Bil as the winner, followed by Marina, Solange and Rico.

the grand finale of The Farm 13 happens this Thursday (16), from 22:45! sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast and extra content from the reality.