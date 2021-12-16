Dynho follows the ring and cries when he learns that Mirella has already erased the tattoo

Eliminated from A Fazenda 13 this Tuesday (12/14), Dynho Alves participated in the podcast Link, by Lucas Selfie. During the interview, Leo Dias recalled that the dancer and his ex-wife, Mirella, demonstrate their love through tattoos. The former pawn, however, was thrilled to discover that the singer has already started to erase the tattoos. “Really?” he said, his eyes watering.

***Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Pictures ***mc-mirella-e-dynho-alves-1 Funk artist Dynho Alves entered the 13th edition of the reality A Fazenda, married. He had a relationship of over 4 years with singer Mc MirellaReproduction/Instagram ***the-farm-2021-sthefane-eo-groom-victor-igoh-1635821525929_v2_450x337 Blogger Sthefane Matos was also committed to the reality show. She was engaged to influencer Victor IgohReproduction/Instagram ***Dynho-Alves During the program, the two participants approached and were seen together, exchanging caresses and sharing the same bed. Play/Record TV ***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos Dynho and Sthefane’s relationship on the reality show became a topic outside the program. Other participants even warned the two about the consequences of the rapprochementPlay/PlayPlus ***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos at Live dos Eliminados Sthe even talked about threesomes with Dynho Alves and Mc Mirellareproduction ***MC MIRELLA Annoyed with the situation, Mc Mirella decided to end her marriage with Dynho and left the residence she lived with him. Reproduction/Instagram ***sthe Given the repercussions, Victor Igoh also announced the end of his engagement with the girl. Reproduction/Instagram ***Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos in A Fazenda 13 Dynho and Sthe: not knowing they were single, Sthe and Dynho remained until the top 8 of the reality show, but ended up being eliminated by the public, who rejected the excess of affection between the tworeproduction ***MC Mirella publishes meme after Dynho Alves’s elimination MC Mirella published meme after the elimination of Dynho Alves, her ex-husbandReproduction/Instagram ***fazenda13-dynho-sthe-eliminated-reproducao-record_fixed_large They found out that they were single behind the scenes of the reality show. Pedestrians were quite shaken by the newsReproduction/Instagram ***STHE AND DYNHO Dynho Alves said he won’t look for his ex for now, but he’s open for conversation. Sthefane has stated that he will go on with his son. However, the ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh, declared that he wants to meet the girlPlay/PlayPlus 0

Dynho Alves still wears his wedding ring. The dancer revealed that he intends to talk to Mirella: “It’s what I most want!”. Despite his will, the one eliminated from A Fazenda 13 understands that he needs to give the singer some time to process all the latest happenings.

Lucas Selfie then suggested that Dynho talk to Mirella as soon as possible, because she is already removing the tattoos she got to celebrate their relationship. Surprised, the interviewee got a choked voice. And he vented: “I was very upset with everything that happened. One of the things I’m afraid of is people attacking her, you know? I’m sad about it because I know how she is, you’ll see a lot of messages there, you know? I’m afraid they’ll attack her because of me, because of my images that are going around out here”, he said, moved.

