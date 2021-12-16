Edu Dracena acts quickly in the market and forwards the hiring of a 28-year-old striker: “We just need to advertise”

The sports board of Guild is negotiating the attacker’s output Alisson for Saints. The Porto Alegre team has already approved the negotiations and is waiting for an agreement between the player and Alvinegro Praiano to confirm the transaction. According to information from the site ‘GE‘, the clubs are still debating the terms in the negotiation, whether it will be a loan or a permanent transfer, but the outcome is something considered positive.

The board of Immortal is seeking to reduce the payroll, and is not putting up any obstacles in the negotiations for Alisson’s departure. In the cast led by Vagner Mancini, the player will not have space on the team that will play the Serie B next season. The player had been widely criticized by the fans during the course of last season.

The attacker has a contract with the Tricolor Gaucho until December 2023. Graduated from Cruzeiro, Alisson Arrived to Guild during a negotiation that released Edilson to settle with the club Celeste in 2018. The 28-year-old player soon managed to have a following in the team led by Renato Gaucho, assuming ownership.

But the athlete had a drop in performance in the final stretch of the brazilian this season. The club ended up being relegated to the Serie B of the competition. In 2021, the player played in 41 matches and scored four goals. In the four seasons played by Grêmio, the player played in 185 games and scored 23 goals. conquering the fourth-championship Gaucho and the South American Cup In this ocasion.