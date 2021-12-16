Elderly woman is arrested for keeping baby’s remains in a freezer for nearly 30 years; know details

After allegedly keeping a baby’s body in the freezer for nearly 30 years, a woman was arrested in the United States. According to the DailyMail, Melissa Sims McCann, 62, was charged with abuse of a dead body and arrested last week in Coffee County, Tennessee. The story was made even more surprising – and regrettable – by the way it all came out.

The case began to unfold on November 13, when Tullahoma police received a tip from a warehouse that rents containers in the region. The call came after the discovery of the unidentified remains, which were inside a unit that had recently been auctioned. “With inspection of the remains, it was not immediately clear whether they were human. When we sent the materials to the coroner, they determined that these were the remains of a newborn.”, said prosecutor Craig Northcott.

Police began an investigation into the case and discovered that the freezer unit had been rented by McCann since March 1994 – that is, for 27 years. According to the prosecutor, the suspect had rented the item in the warehouse “for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her newborn baby”. He claimed that the woman had hired the freezer a few days after giving birth to the child. At the time, she was in her 30s.

“[É] It breaks my heart, but I hope we can give some voice to the baby”, stated Northcott in a post on Facebook. Other information about the case was not disclosed, therefore, it is not known what the newborn’s gender was, how he died, nor what was the mother’s reason for hiding him.

In addition to the two charges of abuse of a corpse, Melissa McCann may still be held liable for other crimes as investigations into the case continue. She is also expected to appear before the Coffee County Judge next Friday (17).