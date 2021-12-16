Electronic channel gambler hits Mega-Sena 2438 alone; see the dozens

According to Caixa, 99 winners hit Quina, and each of them will win R$ 19,581.95. Another 5073 winners hit the Court; each one earned R$545.91.

Mega-Sena’s minimum bet, with six tens, costs R$4.50. It can be done online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal Lotteries website, or in person at lotteries across the country. A bet with seven tens costs R$31.50; with eight tens, R$126. The most expensive bet has 15 tens and costs R$22,522.50.

Bets must be placed by 19:00 (Brasilia time). You can follow the draw from 20:00 (GMT) on the live internet broadcast on Caixa’s official YouTube channel. Winners must claim prizes within 90 days. After this period, the amount is transferred to the FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

What is the probability of winning Mega?

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena with the single bet, with six tens (for R$4.50), is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa’s website. For those who bet 7 tens (with a bet value of R$31.50), the odds are 1 in 7,151,980. For those who bet the maximum number of 15 tens (BRL 22,522.50), the odds are 1 in 10,003.

