Eliminated from ‘A Fazenda 13’, Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos open the game about their relationship in reality | Television

Published 12/15/2021 15:56

Rio – Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves spoke for the first time about their relationship in ‘A Fazenda 13’, by Record TV. The two were very shaken to learn that they were single during the final party of rural reality, on Tuesday night. During a live (live broadcast) with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, the two denied that there was anything more between them and reinforced that everything is just friendship. “I will continue to keep everything I said here: every moment there was pure affection and friendship,” she said.

Lidi, then, wanted to know: “Did you at any point realize that you were together a lot? Dynho wasn’t so close to other pedestrians…”, he highlighted. The influencer explained that due to the elimination of other participants, they became closer. “We got closer after Gui Araujo left. After what happened, I got closer. So we all got closer together, Day left. It was me, you and MC Gui. And he had the same affection, it was the same thing. What was shown with me and Dynho was all different,” he declared.

Shaken by the breakup, Dynho revealed that he understands Mirella’s decision to end the relationship. “I talked about her the entire program, all the time. We arranged a trip, that everyone would go out together. She doesn’t like people coming and talking, she doesn’t like negative comments, when she reads something that is bad for her, she acts in a different way. As all this was passed on to her, it wasn’t easy. She has a mind that is: she interprets in her own way. I would do the same […] Nothing was more than friendship, dear,” he said.

She confesses that she is surprised by the repercussions of her ‘friendship’ with the dancer, but that she will be left alone. “It was a really big shock to go out and see that. I didn’t even imagine they had taken on that size ratio. […] I will bear the consequences. God writes right by right lines, everything is God’s purpose,” he said.

During the eliminated's live, Sthe even clarified what would be the 'sheep hand' inside the pool. After showing a video in which the digital influencer tells Aline Mineiro that she caught it in some intimate part of São Paulo, Lidi Lisboa wanted to know what "sheep" would be, a code used by her in the conversation. "The ass! I ran my hand over his ass, I don't even know if he noticed. From then on, I was kind of paranoid that someone saw it. Really, I was wrong. But that was my only mistake in that regard and I apologize for that ", explained the Bahian woman. Lucas Selfie then joked: "Is your ass hairy, Dynho?" about the comparison with the sheep. It is worth remembering that netizens believed that the 'sheep' was a reference to the penis of MC Mirella's ex-husband.

Trisal proposal? On the live, Sthe also explained a conversation she had with Dynho at the party on November 19th. At the time, she talked about threesomes. The dancer even sent a message to his ex-wife. "Oh Mirella, Teté said something and I was interested. And now how do we do it? Let's make a..". Soon after, Sthe reinforced the invitation: "Let's test it".

In the chat with Lidi and Lucas Selfie, the woman from Bahia said that the public misinterpreted her speech. “I was sharing something about my relationship. A personal thing. Nothing to talk about. And then I asked him if he had already done this with Mirella. That was it, this moment. I don’t know how the audience interpreted it,” he said. . Then the actress asked if she wasn’t proposing a trisal between them. “No way. I was sharing something about my relationship and I asked, ‘Have you done that too?’ “And I said I’ve never done that,” Dynho clarified. “, completed Sthe.