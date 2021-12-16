Elon Musk says Tesla will accept Dogecoin and cryptocurrency goes up 33%

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said this Monday (13) that his company will accept payments in Dogecoin (DOGE) in the purchase of merchandising items, such as gifts and shirts. However, thethere is still no forecast when the purchase of branded products will be accepted with the cryptocurrency.

The statement on Twitter had a big influence on the value of the meme currency, increasing by 33% and going to US$0.21. Once again, Elon Musk shows his strength in impacting the financial market shortly after being named Person of the Year by Time Magazine.

On his social network, he said: “Tesla will make some products buyable with Doge and we’ll see what happens.”

Since the end of 2020, the billionaire has been in favor of the Dogecoin currency. In February, by tweeting the term “Doge” and making a joke with the expression “going to the moon,” Musk automatically made the price of the coin go up.

After that, in the same month, he published an edited photo of the movie “The Lion King” with a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, mascot of the meme coin, and the price of Dogecoin started to rise again.

Musk commented in May that he was committed with his team to improve Dogecoin, which caused the cryptocurrency market price to rise again in 22%. In June, the billionaire commented on his social networks that it was “important to support” the project aimed at lowering currency rates.

On the cover of Time, the billionaire again defended Dogecoin, saying that the meme currency would be more appropriate for a traditional transactional currency than bitcoin.

According to Musk in a video shared on Twitter by the US magazine, “[O] Bitcoin transaction volume is low and cost per transaction is high”, while “The total transaction flow [por dia] that you can do with dogecoin is substantially higher [do que o do bitcoin] and it has a much greater potential”.

Expert opinion on Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency experts criticize Elon Musk’s stance on Tesla, noting that DOGE doesn’t have technology good enough to use for payments. The currency is still very centralized, with few investors holding a large share of the supply.

Even being a big supporter of cryptocurrencies, the billionaire comments in the interview with Time that he doubts that “cryptocurrencies will replace fiat currency”.

Image: Orpheus FX / shutterstock.com