End of an era: Airbus delivers the last A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft, to Emirates

PARIS – Airbus delivers the latest A380 superjumbo to Emirates Airlines this Thursday, marking the end of 14 years of production of a world-renowned European icon in aviation. The event takes place in the midst of the resumption of daily Emirates flights to Brazil with the A380, as part of the company’s bet on the resumption of international tourism.

Brazilian in charge: ‘I asked myself several times if I was good at it,’ says Brazilian who drives the A380

Production of the world’s largest commercial aircraft – with a capacity of 500 people on two floors and perks like first-class showers – ended after 272 models were built, well below the more than 1,000 anticipated.

Airbus, which brings together aircraft manufacturers in Britain, France, Germany and Spain, ended the project in 2019 after airlines opted for smaller, leaner models.

The delivery is expected to be discreet, in part because of Covid-19’s restrictions and also because Airbus is focusing its public relations on the environmental benefits of smaller jets.

Understand before traveling: International flights will have more flexible rules until March 2022

This contrasts with the spectacular light show that unveiled the aviation giant in front of European leaders in 2005.

In a pre-delivery flight of the last A380 produced in the world, Airbus pilots drew a “heart” as a way of saying goodbye. Photo: Reproduction

On Sunday, Airbus performed a pre-delivery flight of the last manufactured A380, departing Hamburg and remaining in the air for nearly five hours.

To mark the historic moment, Airbus pilots drew a heart in the sky during their flight across northern Germany.

Emirates Bet

Emirates is by far the biggest buyer and still believes in the superjumbo’s ability to attract passengers. So even if no other A380 is built, it will continue to fly for years.

Emirates’ decision goes against many airlines, which scrapped the A380 during the pandemic.

Released: ‘Brazilians want to travel’, says TAP’s general director after seeing the search for tickets to Portugal triple

Emirates President Tim Clark refuses to give in to skeptics who say the days of spacious, four-engined jets like the A380 are numbered when an airplane seat becomes a commodity like any other.

“I don’t share that opinion… And I still believe there is a place for the A380,” Clark told reporters recently.

Emirates Airlines President Tim Clark I believe there is room for the A380 in the sector Photo: ABDEL HADI RAMAHI / REUTERS

“Technocrats and accountants said it wasn’t appropriate… It doesn’t resonate with our traveling audience. They love that plane,” he said.

Impact of the crisis

The end of the A380 has left one of the world’s tallest buildings, which houses a 122,500 square meter assembly plant in Toulouse, France, deserted.

Airbus plans to use some of it to build some of the “narrowbody” models (narrow-body aircraft that offer only one center aisle) that dominate sales.

But it’s in Hamburg that some of the A380’s most striking features evolved.

Codeshare:Expansion of shared flights between Latam and Delta includes 20 more routes between the United States and South America

Clark recalled how he met with Airbus developers in northern Germany to persuade Airbus bosses in France to pay for the engineering necessary to make the in-flight showers a reality.

“I had to sit down with friends at the development unit in Hamburg to build the showers and then I asked the Toulouse administration to see how that could be done, and they accepted,” Clark said.

A flight attendant introduces the spa area with shower for Emirates first class passengers after the first landing of an Emirates Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport on 1 September 2014 Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach / REUTERS

That innovation made headlines, but it didn’t translate into the sales needed to keep the A380 up and running. The plane was designed in the 1990s, when travel demand was growing and China offered seemingly limitless potential.

Defense: Credit for canceled flight becomes a headache, and Procons have a 36% increase in complaints

When the first delivery was made in 2007, the plane was more than two years late. And when Emirates bought its first A380 a year later, the emerging financial crisis was already forcing analysts to lower their forecasts for the biggest jets.

Meanwhile, Boeing was capturing orders for a revolutionary new 787 Dreamliner, to be followed by the Airbus A350.

“There was a slowdown in appetite and enthusiasm. We don’t share that opinion. We put this big aircraft (A380) to work,” Clark said during a meeting with airlines.

“We have what I consider to be one of the most beautiful aircraft ever flown.”