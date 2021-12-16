England is the first rich country to raise interest rates to contain inflation; understand the impact on Brazil – Economy

the bank of England (BoE, its acronym in English) kicked off this Thursday, 16, a movement that could reach other central banks in rich countries and have a direct impact on emerging countries, such as the Brazil. With the inflation at very high levels by local standards, today at around 5% a year, the BoE announced an increase in its base rate of fees from 0.10% to 0.25% per year.

It may not sound like much, but the sign is unmistakable. Inflation is a concern and some brake on economic activity will be necessary for it to return to the 2% target. On Wednesday 15, the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of United States) had already given an indication in this direction, pointing to at least three increases in its interest rate in 2022.

already the European central bank (ECB) decided, on Thursday, to keep its rate unchanged, at -0.5%. But it also announced the beginning of a reduction in the pace of asset purchases as of the next quarter, ending by March 2022 the emergency program to stimulate the economy set up last year to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

More attractive interest rates in developed countries mean that emerging countries will have a harder time attracting money from investors, who will always prefer the greater security provided by countries with more stable economies. As a result, emerging countries need to raise their rates even more to become more competitive. But higher interest rates compromise internal performance: investments get more expensive, public debt it goes up, and the tendency of the economy is to retreat.

Impact of omicrons on the economy

In the case of England, the decision to raise interest rates takes into account the rise in prices. BoE analysts project inflation will stay at around 5% through most of the British winter, peaking at 6% in April 2022. , but projects deceleration in the second half of next year.

Although some analysts suggested the possibility of raising interest rates, the market as a whole expected that the basic interest rate would be maintained at 0.1%, due to the strong impact of the omicron variant, of the coronavirus, at the United Kingdom. The country once again tightened restrictions on mobility and recorded case records.

The institution’s team of specialists cut the forecast for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 1% to 0.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous one, citing the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. In the view of the BoE, the strain should weigh on activity in the short term, but the impact on inflation is still uncertain.

ECB thinks unlikely to raise interest rates in 2022

The European Central Bank opted for a more cautious path. Bank President Christine Lagarde said this Thursday that the BC is unlikely to raise interest rates in 2022, and that not everything that will happen at the Fed will be replicated by the ECB. According to her, the maintenance of rates is essential to ensure the stabilization of inflation. Lagarde highlighted that the ECB expects inflation to reach the target in the medium term, and that they will strive to make that happen.

“Monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at our inflation target of 2% in the medium term. Given the current uncertainties, we need to maintain flexibility and optionality in the conduct of monetary policy,” he said during a speech after the decision of monetary policy of the ECB.

Regarding the current scenario, the president highlighted that there are uncertainties about omicron and the fifth wave of covid-19 cases in Europe. “Some eurozone countries have reintroduced tougher containment measures. This could delay recovery, especially in travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment,” he said.

Turkish BC lowers base rate despite inflation

Going against global concerns, the Central Bank of Turkey announced, on Thursday, a cut in the basic interest rate by one percentage point, from 15% to 14%, despite the persistent escalation of inflation in the country. The decision reinforces the distrust in financial markets of political pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the local BC. In recent weeks, he has reiterated his opposition to tightening the interest rate policy, advocating unorthodox policies to curb inflation.

In a statement, the Turkish BC explained that the cut in interest rates reflects the transitory nature of the acceleration in prices, which would be driven by factors “beyond monetary control”. The institution added that the cumulative impact of recent decisions will be monitored throughout the first quarter of 2022, when it intends to assess “all aspects of the policy framework in order to create a basis for sustainable price stability”.

The bank also assured that it will use “resolutely” all the instruments at its disposal so that inflation returns to the medium-term target of 5%. The decision this Thursday continues the cycle of interest reduction started in November, when the base rate was reduced from 18% to 15%. To ensure interference with the BC, President Erdogan changed the command of the monetary authority and removed members of the committee.