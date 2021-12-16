eSports Brazil Award celebrates the best of 2021 today | Brazil sports award

The best of the 2021 season in electronic sports in Brazil will be awarded this Thursday, December 16, at a gala ceremony for the Prêmio Esports Brasil, the largest esports award in Latin America. The event will be in São Paulo, will bring together guests and finalists from 22 categories and will be broadcast live from 9 pm (Brasilia time) by sportv 3 , via the internet on digital platforms and, at 8:45 pm, on the second screen with the influencers Allan “O Estagiario” and André “Liminha”.

1 of 1 Stage of the Esports Brasil Award in 2020 — Photo: Tuiki Borges Stage of the Esports Brasil Award in 2020 — Photo: Tuiki Borges

The eSports Brazil 2021 Award will award the highlights of the season in categories such as “Best Streamer”, “Best Streamer”, “Best Game”, “Personality of the Year”, “Craque da Galera” and “Best Athlete” of various sports (see complete list below, with the respective nominees).

The finalists were chosen in votes from the Superjury, specific to each category, from the public and portals specialized in the coverage of electronic sports. The winners will be announced at the ceremony, which will feature presentations by Bárbara Coelho and Nyvi Estephan and musical shows by Delacruz, Triz, Cesar MC, Majur, Tassia Reis, L7nnon and MC Maneirinho.

In “Personality of the Year”, the finalists are streamers Casimiro, Victor “Coringa” and Alexandre “Gaules”.

In “Craque da Galera”, a category with open voting to the public, the contestants are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) athlete Gabriel “Fallen”, Free Fire players Gabriel “Syaz” and William “Will “, League of Legends athlete Leonardo “Robo” and Free Fire player and co-founder of Fluxo, Bruno “Nobru”.

The eSports Brazil Award has 22 categories: the 21 listed below and “Athlete of the Year”, for which the finalist players of all games compete.

See the list of categories and finalists:

Monster Energy Features Breakthrough Athlete

Fntzy

Jean Mago (Popular vote)

Syaz

Female Breakthrough Athlete

daiki

Isaa

Liz (Popular vote)

Battle Royale’s Best Athlete

ninexT (popular vote)

Seeyun

sparking

Best Card Games Athlete

fled

Nayara Sylvestre (Popular vote)

PVDDR

FalleN (Popular vote)

KSCERATO

yuurih

4dr

Lelis

RoO (popular vote)

Best Fighting Games Athlete

Horuspaulin

Konqueror (Popular vote)

shake

Best Free Fire Athlete

Mts007

Syaz (Popular vote)

yago.exe

ge esports presents Best Virtual Football Athlete

Paulo Neto (Popular vote)

Pedro Resende

Phzin

Best Athlete of League Of Legends

aegis

Robo (popular vote)

Titan

Best Athlete in Mobile Games

Carlito

Carrilho (popular vote)

Lucasxgamer

Best Athlete in Other Sports

Caiotg1

Igor Fraga

Sillyfangirl (Popular vote)

Rainbow Six Siege Best Athlete

German

Paluh (Popular vote)

Psycho

Valorant’s Best Athlete

heat

mwzera

Sacy (popular vote)

Bizinha (popular vote)

daiki

Isaa

Legion By Lenovo presents Personality of the Year

Casimiro (popular vote)

wildcard

gauls

Hi presents Best Streamer

Bahia

cashir

Wax

wildcard

gauls

Babi Micheletto

Bida

Bruno Clash

Meligeni

Schaeppi

CS:GO

Free Fire

League of Legends

Rainbow Six Siege

Valorant