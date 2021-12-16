eSports Brazil Award celebrates the best of 2021 today | Brazil sports award

The best of the 2021 season in electronic sports in Brazil will be awarded this Thursday, December 16, at a gala ceremony for the Prêmio Esports Brasil, the largest esports award in Latin America. The event will be in São Paulo, will bring together guests and finalists from 22 categories and will be broadcast live from 9 pm (Brasilia time) by sportv 3, via the internet on digital platforms and, at 8:45 pm, on the second screen with the influencers Allan “O Estagiario” and André “Liminha”.
Stage of the Esports Brasil Award in 2020 — Photo: Tuiki Borges
The eSports Brazil 2021 Award will award the highlights of the season in categories such as “Best Streamer”, “Best Streamer”, “Best Game”, “Personality of the Year”, “Craque da Galera” and “Best Athlete” of various sports (see complete list below, with the respective nominees).
The finalists were chosen in votes from the Superjury, specific to each category, from the public and portals specialized in the coverage of electronic sports. The winners will be announced at the ceremony, which will feature presentations by Bárbara Coelho and Nyvi Estephan and musical shows by Delacruz, Triz, Cesar MC, Majur, Tassia Reis, L7nnon and MC Maneirinho.
In “Personality of the Year”, the finalists are streamers Casimiro, Victor “Coringa” and Alexandre “Gaules”.
In “Craque da Galera”, a category with open voting to the public, the contestants are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) athlete Gabriel “Fallen”, Free Fire players Gabriel “Syaz” and William “Will “, League of Legends athlete Leonardo “Robo” and Free Fire player and co-founder of Fluxo, Bruno “Nobru”.
The eSports Brazil Award has 22 categories: the 21 listed below and “Athlete of the Year”, for which the finalist players of all games compete.
See the list of categories and finalists:
Monster Energy Features Breakthrough Athlete
- Fntzy
- Jean Mago (Popular vote)
- Syaz
Female Breakthrough Athlete
- daiki
- Isaa
- Liz (Popular vote)
Battle Royale’s Best Athlete
- ninexT (popular vote)
- Seeyun
- sparking
Best Card Games Athlete
- fled
- Nayara Sylvestre (Popular vote)
- PVDDR
- FalleN (Popular vote)
- KSCERATO
- yuurih
- 4dr
- Lelis
- RoO (popular vote)
Best Fighting Games Athlete
- Horuspaulin
- Konqueror (Popular vote)
- shake
Best Free Fire Athlete
- Mts007
- Syaz (Popular vote)
- yago.exe
ge esports presents Best Virtual Football Athlete
- Paulo Neto (Popular vote)
- Pedro Resende
- Phzin
Best Athlete of League Of Legends
- aegis
- Robo (popular vote)
- Titan
Best Athlete in Mobile Games
- Carlito
- Carrilho (popular vote)
- Lucasxgamer
Best Athlete in Other Sports
- Caiotg1
- Igor Fraga
- Sillyfangirl (Popular vote)
Rainbow Six Siege Best Athlete
- German
- Paluh (Popular vote)
- Psycho
Valorant’s Best Athlete
- heat
- mwzera
- Sacy (popular vote)
- Bizinha (popular vote)
- daiki
- Isaa
Legion By Lenovo presents Personality of the Year
- Casimiro (popular vote)
- wildcard
- gauls
Hi presents Best Streamer
- Bahia
- cashir
- Wax
- wildcard
- gauls
- Babi Micheletto
- Bida
- Bruno Clash
- Meligeni
- Schaeppi
- CS:GO
- Free Fire
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Valorant
- Flow
- FURY
- LOUD
- paiN
- RED Canids