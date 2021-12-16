European supermarkets boycott Brazilian beef after accusation of ‘cattle washing’ | Agribusiness

Five European supermarket chains and a food manufacturer reported on Wednesday (15) that they will no longer sell beef originating in the Brazil or meat products linked to the Brazilian company JBS because of recent allegations of the destruction of the Amazon Forest.

The six networks are the Dutch group Ahold Delhaize (which includes the brands Delhaize and Albert Heijn), the Dutch group Lidl Netherlands (which belongs to the German group Lidl), the Belgian Carrefour Belgium (a subsidiary of the French group of the same name), the French Auchan and the British Sainsbury’s and Princes Group.

The commitments made vary from one company to another. Lidl has pledged not to sell meat originating in South America from 2022 onwards. Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, announced that it will stop selling Brazilian meat. Delhaize and Carrefour Belgium will no longer sell salt jerky snacks and other products under the Jack Link’s brand, associated with JBS.

Albert Heijn clarified that it has on its shelves only a few snacks made with Brazilian meat. Sainsbury’s said it intends to eliminate the country’s beef from its own corned-beef brand, but added that 90% of the product already comes from the UK and Ireland.

The boycotts were announced after an investigation by the NGOs Repórter Brasil and Mighty Earth accuse the JBS to acquire livestock raised in deforested areas, within a scheme known as “cattle washing”.

In this scheme, cattle raised in deforested areas are transferred to a regularized farm and then sold for slaughter. In this way, his origin is masked.

“These aren’t vague commitments or cute advertisements that look good in press releases, but a series of concrete commercial actions taken by some of Europe’s biggest supermarket chains to stop buying and selling beef from a company and a country that they made a lot of promises but showed few results,” said Mighty Earth Europe director Nico Muzi.

Inpe records nearly 250 km² of deforestation in November

JBS told Reuters news agency that maintains zero tolerance for illegal deforestation and has blocked more than 14,000 suppliers for not complying with its standards. The company added that monitoring indirect suppliers (which supply the final supplier) is a challenge for the entire sector, but that it intends to create a system for this by 2025.

Deforestation in the Amazon rose during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. Between August 2020 and July 2021, it reached 13,235 km², according to the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). Number is equivalent to more than twice the area of ​​the Federal District and is the largest since 2006.

In May, large European supermarkets and food producers threatened to boycott products from Brazil because of Bill 510/21, which they claim would lead to greater deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

The proposal is, basically, a reformulation of the text of MP 910 – which was published in December 2019, but lost validity because it was not voted within the deadline, until May 2020 – and of PL 2633/2020, which was approved in the camera.

The group was made up of large British supermarket chains such as Tesco, J Sainsbury, Marks & Spencer, as well as German Aldi.

Food production companies such as the National Pig Association, the Swedish public pension fund AP7 and other investment managers are also on the list.

